Ben's Cookies at Wisma Atria closes down 3 days early after cookies sold out within minutes

If you saw the previous news of the impending closure of the last Ben's Cookies outlet in Singapore, and was thinking of popping by after work in the coming few days to grab some from their closing sale, think again.

The store at Wisma Atria saw a surge in customers early on Oct. 7 morning, such that it closed a mere hour after the sale started.

And it appears their stock has been completely sold out, as Ben's Cookies later announced that Thursday marks their official closure.

Ben's Cookies announced its departure on Oct. 5, and initially stated that the store will be having a promotion from Oct. 7 to Oct. 10.

Seven cookies will be sold for S$7.

The cookies typically cost S$2.95 per piece.

Snaking queue

A Mothership reader who was intending to buy some cookies witnessed long queues and crowds outside the store before opening.

She had reached there at 10am sharp when the store opens, and by then, the walkways inside the mall leading towards Ben's Cookies were already occupied by a snaking queue.

This queue stretched all the way to the exit that leads to Ngee Ann City.

Due to the sudden influx of people, security guards were called down to the location.

Estimated 80 customers unable to purchase cookies

Unfortunately for many customers, including the Mothership reader hoping to snag some S$1 cookies, they were met with disappointment.

The reader revealed that 25 minutes after the sale started, staff claimed that all cookies were sold out and told customers to stop queueing.

The store subsequently shut its doors at around 11am, leaving a crowd of customers at the storefront hankering for cookies.

The reader estimated that there were around 80 customers left hanging.

Eventually the crowd dispersed.

Many customers who had queued up early were frustrated, and the reader suggested that perhaps the Ben's Cookies staff could have taken down their particulars so customers there could make online orders instead.

She also proposed allocating customers specific collection timings.

Additionally, she pointed out that there appeared to be little to no coordination with the building security about the potential crowds and queues.

However, the reader also pitied the staff who were "very poor thing", and chalked the situation down to "bad planning from the management".

A staff at Ben's Cookies shared with Mothership that the queue first formed at 8am.

Cookies sold out despite imposing a limit of five boxes of seven cookies per person.

Officially closed

Ben's Cookies then announced in an update at around 12:40pm that the store will be permanently closed from now on.

It thanked customers for the overwhelming response, and added that they are sold out completely.

Their promotion was originally supposed to go on for three more days.

Goodbye, Ben's Cookies.

Top photo from Mothership reader