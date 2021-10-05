Ben's Cookies closing last outlet in S'pore at Wisma Atria, sale from Oct. 7-10, 2021

Ben's Cookies at Wisma Atria is closing down.

Founded in Oxford, England in 1983, the cookie chain typically sells each cookie at S$2.95 per piece in Singapore.

However, in light of its departure, the store will be selling seven cookies for S$7, which means you only pay S$1 per piece.

The promotion runs from Oct. 7 to 10, 2021.

You can mix and match the flavours of the seven cookies based on their availability at the store.

According to their website, Ben's Cookies has 19 varieties under its name, including Milk Chocolate Chunk, White Chocolate and Macadamia, Cranberry and White Chocolate, and Ginger and Dark Chocolate.

A quick phone call to Ben's Cookies confirmed the promotion, even though they have not publicised this promotion on their social media pages.

Their last day of operation will be on Oct. 11, offering a bit more time for you to get your hands on the cookies (albeit at the usual price) if you don't want to jostle with the closing down sale crowd.

Exiting Singapore market

They've recently closed their Northpoint City outlet on July 18.

Ben's Cookies first arrived to our shores in 2014, offering cookies with chocolate chunks, not chips.

After the closure of their last store in Singapore, the nearest Ben's Cookies outlets will be located in Bangkok.

Click here to check out the full list of Ben's Cookies outlets around the world.

Ben's Cookies

Address: 435 Orchard Road, Wisma Atria, #B1-50, Singapore 238877

Opening Hours: 10am to 9:30pm, daily

Top images by Ben's Cookies' Instagram page.