NOC talent Samantha Tan & TikToker Kelly Kimberly join 'Ah Girls Go Army' cast

Jack Neo unveiled the full cast of "Ah Girls Go Army" during a Facebook livestream over the weekend on Oct. 23.

He was joined by a casting director and actress Apple Chan, who is playing a platoon commander in the movie.

The movie, the newest instalment of the "Ah Boys To Men" franchise, is slated for release on Feb. 1, 2022, in time for Lunar New Year.

Samantha Tan joins cast

One of the cast members is 27-year-old Samantha Tan, a Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) talent who has been in the spotlight recently.

Sylvia Chan, co-founder of the production company, was recently exposed for reportedly using strong and abusive language towards her employees, namely Tan.

In a private conversation between Chan and another employee, Chan was seen calling Tan "f*cking dumb", "f*cking annoying", a "f*ckface", and requested for an "exit strategy" for her.

Chan did not address this matter directly when she was asked in an interview with Xiaxue.

Here's her reply to Xiaxue when the latter asked if Tan was one of co-founder/ex-husband Ryan Tan's crushes at NOC:

"Samantha... right, was his favourite contestant in kNOCkout, okay. He even made me have dinner with her once, which I thought is like... for f*ck you asked me to go have dinner...you always ask me to make friends with these people so that we can go out as a group but at the certain point I know what you're trying to do..."

Tan has been creating TikTok videos acting as a recruit in "Ah Girls Go Army" with fellow NOC talents Isabelle Quek and Nicole Liel.

Kelly Kimberly joins cast

Joining the cast is also Kelly Kimberly Cheong, a 27-year-old transgender woman.

Since she was six years old, Cheong has felt that she was a girl in a boy's body, according to an interview she did with The New Paper in 2015.

With 338,000 followers on TikTok, Cheong is a voice actress and prominent creator of martial arts content.

In her videos, she shares about self-defense and debunks misconceptions about martial arts.

Her movie audition clip for the role of the "strong, slient recruit" went also viral on Facebook.

14 female cast members announced

J Team Productions and mm2 Entertainment made an open call for auditions for the "Ah Girls Go Army" movie on Sep. 29.

Neo said that they received thousands of audition videos, and decided to increase the number of female recruit roles from 10 to 14.

Some other prominent names include actress Xixi Lim, AMM Artistes Belle Chua Bei Er and Veracia Yong, actress and host Farah Farook, as well as Miss Vasantham finalist Eswari Gunasagar.

During the livestream, it was also revealed that Mediacorp artiste Glenn Yong will also be joining the cast as a Platoon Sergeant.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via @samanthatyf/Instagram and screenshot from MM2 Entertainment Singapore/Facebook.