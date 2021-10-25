Back

NOC talent Samantha Tan & TikToker Kelly Kimberly join 'Ah Girls Go Army' cast

A total of 14 actresses were cast as female recruits in the movie.

Zi Shan Kow | October 25, 2021, 05:27 PM

Events

MENDAKI-IPS Policy Dialogue 2021

30 October 2021 - 30 October 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Jack Neo unveiled the full cast of "Ah Girls Go Army" during a Facebook livestream over the weekend on Oct. 23.

He was joined by a casting director and actress Apple Chan, who is playing a platoon commander in the movie.

The movie, the newest instalment of the "Ah Boys To Men" franchise, is slated for release on Feb. 1, 2022, in time for Lunar New Year.

Samantha Tan joins cast

One of the cast members is 27-year-old Samantha Tan, a Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) talent who has been in the spotlight recently.

Sylvia Chan, co-founder of the production company, was recently exposed for reportedly using strong and abusive language towards her employees, namely Tan.

In a private conversation between Chan and another employee, Chan was seen calling Tan "f*cking dumb", "f*cking annoying", a "f*ckface", and requested for an "exit strategy" for her.

Chan did not address this matter directly when she was asked in an interview with Xiaxue.

Here's her reply to Xiaxue when the latter asked if Tan was one of co-founder/ex-husband Ryan Tan's crushes at NOC:

"Samantha... right, was his favourite contestant in kNOCkout, okay. He even made me have dinner with her once, which I thought is like... for f*ck you asked me to go have dinner...you always ask me to make friends with these people so that we can go out as a group but at the certain point I know what you're trying to do..."

Tan has been creating TikTok videos acting as a recruit in "Ah Girls Go Army" with fellow NOC talents Isabelle Quek and Nicole Liel.

Kelly Kimberly joins cast

Joining the cast is also Kelly Kimberly Cheong, a 27-year-old transgender woman.

Since she was six years old, Cheong has felt that she was a girl in a boy's body, according to an interview she did with The New Paper in 2015.

With 338,000 followers on TikTok, Cheong is a voice actress and prominent creator of martial arts content.

In her videos, she shares about self-defense and debunks misconceptions about martial arts.

Her movie audition clip for the role of the "strong, slient recruit" went also viral on Facebook.

@kkelzx Audition Clip for Local Movie! Hope I get the role!! Full details on IG! #ahgirlsgoarmy #SG @jteamsg @mm2 Entertainment ♬ original sound - Kelly Kimberly ♀️

14 female cast members announced

J Team Productions and mm2 Entertainment made an open call for auditions for the "Ah Girls Go Army" movie on Sep. 29.

Neo said that they received thousands of audition videos, and decided to increase the number of female recruit roles from 10 to 14.

Some other prominent names include actress Xixi Lim, AMM Artistes Belle Chua Bei Er and Veracia Yong, actress and host Farah Farook, as well as Miss Vasantham finalist Eswari Gunasagar.

During the livestream, it was also revealed that Mediacorp artiste Glenn Yong will also be joining the cast as a Platoon Sergeant.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top images via @samanthatyf/Instagram and screenshot from MM2 Entertainment Singapore/Facebook.

MOM: From Jan. 2022, employers can fire unvaxxed employees as a last resort

"A fully vaccinated workforce will be able to operate more safely and at much lower risk to employees’ lives," said MOM.

October 25, 2021, 05:22 PM

Li Hongyi creates ice cream website featuring reviews & map of places worth trying in S'pore

Good ice cream to be found all around, except in the North-West and the North-East.

October 25, 2021, 05:13 PM

Gan Kim Yong: Bloomberg forum delegates face stricter restrictions than weddings in S'pore

One of the objectives of the forum is business networking, which is more efficient when carried out in groups.

October 25, 2021, 05:00 PM

I started seriously thinking about insurance when I started working. It felt like a rite of passage.

To protect against the unexpected.

October 25, 2021, 04:52 PM

Many people allegedly ordered 5 kosong pratas after Liverpool-Man United 5-0 match

No, not salah order.

October 25, 2021, 04:39 PM

Yong He Eating House opening in Toa Payoh, Sengkang & Jurong West

The branch in Toa Payoh will open in mid-November.

October 25, 2021, 04:26 PM

High-Speed Railway without S'pore 'not feasible': Ex-M'sia finance minister Lim Guan Eng

He also said questions raised about paying Singapore S$102 million compensation for terminating project.

October 25, 2021, 04:04 PM

Over S$2 million worth of vapes & paraphernalia seized from Boon Lay storage facility

This is the largest haul of e-vaporises in Singapore to date.

October 25, 2021, 03:34 PM

117 patients & staff at Bukit Merah polyclinic wrongly given 10% Covid-19 vaccine dosage

Way below recommended dosage.

October 25, 2021, 03:15 PM

Xiaxue reached out to Ryan Tan for interview but no response yet

She also asked the implicated parties what is it like to manage the hate comments.

October 25, 2021, 02:50 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.