Youth who allegedly backflipped in S'pore Zoo rhino enclosure faces extra charge for killing frog

The youth who has been charged for trespassing into Singapore Zoo's rhinoceros enclosure in 2020 to perform a backflip now faces another charge for killing a frog, reported Today.

Ralph Wee Yi Kai, 19, who was behind the viral Tiktok video last year, is now accused of "wantonly causing unnecessary pain and suffering to the frog" on Dec. 24 at a home in Sentosa Cove, Today reported.

Cruel foosball game during Christmas

He had allegedly abused the frog by placing the it on a foosball table, then hurtling a foosball at it with "high speed and force", Today reported.

The frog then sustained injuries and died shortly after.

The charge is presumably linked to a series of viral Instagram stories over the Christmas period in 2020, where a group of teenagers filmed themselves allegedly engaging in the cruel acts.

One of the teenagers told Mothership that the feeder frogs were purchased as a gag gift for another friend, and that they had gathered at the Sentosa residence for a Christmas celebration.

They had wanted to kill the frogs first before feeding them to some fish outside the residence.

The Instagram stories also showed the teenagers allegedly throwing a box of these frogs onto the ground, where "a dozen" were left dead or injured.

[caption id="" align="aligncenter" width="370"] via The Twain Have Met on Instagram.[/caption]

Faces five charges

According to Today, Wee faces five charges in total.

These include the charge for criminal trespass at the rhinoceros exhibit, three unrelated charges of mischief and vandalism, and this latest charge of causing unnecessary pain and suffering to the frog.

If convicted of the last charge, Wee could face 1.5 years in jail, or a fine of up to S$15,000, or both.

Top photos via thetwainhavemet/Instagram and @ralphwee_ / TikTok