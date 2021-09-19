1-hour queue forms at Yishun wanton mee stall helmed by ex-Crystal Jade chef

A former Crystal Jade chef who made the switch to strike out on his own has seen a positive response for his Hong Kong-style wanton noodles in Yishun.

Chef Kin HK Wanton Noodle barely opened for two weeks and following media coverage highlighting the chef's credentials, a 45-minute to 1-hour queue is seen at the stall the last few days.

All for a taste of S$5 Hong Kong wanton mee.

Called "632 Wanton Noodle"

People's affection for the wanton mee is evident, as it has already been christened "632 Wanton Noodle".

Wet weather not a deterrent

The wet weather on Sunday morning, Sep. 19, failed to dampen the enthusiasm for the wanton noodles.

As seen in the video , customers braved the rain for a taste of the piping hot noodles.

The rain probably added to the allure of having something hot and soupy.

Opened till night

The good news is that the stall appears to be open throughout the day and supplies even lasted till the night, as a queue was still going strong on Saturday evening.

The sheltered walkway outside the coffee shop has since doubled up as a queue shelter, as this was the scene at 8am on Saturday morning.

But from the looks of it, items might be sold out earlier.

This is what the chef sees from his stall: Customers staring intently at him and his noodles.

Background

Chan Wing Kin was the former head chef at Crystal Jade.

Kin started out in Cantonese restaurants in Hong Kong over 40 years ago, when he was 18.

One of the main draws of Chef Kin HK Wanton Noodle is its relatively affordable pricing.

Hong Kong wanton noodles is usually found only in restaurants for around S$10, but Kin is selling his dumpling noodles at S$5 per bowl.

Address: Block 632 Yishun Street 61, #01-14 Stall 6, Singapore 760632 (13-minute walk from Khatib MRT station)

Opening Hours: 7:30am to 8pm, daily

Top photo via Kian Wee Max & Chef Kin HK Wanton Noodle