US: Hong Kong Covid-19 danger level was raised in error

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has admitted that it made a mistake in raising the Covid-19 from "low" to "moderate" for Hong Kong on Sep. 27 when it updated its travel advisory for both Hong Kong and Singapore, Bloomberg reported.

Under a Level 2 advisory, the CDC advises that unvaccinated travellers who are at risk of severe illness from Covid-19 should avoid making nonessential trips to Hong Kong.

Move was "unintentional"

A spokesperson for the CDC was quoted as saying that it had been done "unintentionally", with the notice for Hong Kong on the CDC website returned to Level 1.

According to the CDC website, the threshold for reaching Level 2 is 50-99 cases per 100,000 people in the local population, for the past 28 days.

Bloomberg had previously reported that the move was "puzzling", given that Hong Kong has had fewer than 10 daily cases since mid-August and has also yet to experience an outbreak of the delta variant.

Singapore remains at Level 3

Meanwhile, Singapore remains at Level 3.

The CDC advises that travellers should be fully vaccinated before going to Singapore, while unvaccinated travellers should avoid non-essential travel.

Travellers should also follow requirements or recommendations in Singapore, such as wearing a mask and maintaining a social distance of six feet (1.8 metres).

The CDC added, "because of the current situation in Singapore, all travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants".Singapore,

Singapore has reported more than 1,000 daily cases since mid-September, its largest outbreak since April 2020.

Bloomberg also pointed out that the U.S. itself is in the midst of a resurgence of cases, reporting over 117,966 new cases over 2,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Sep. 27.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Hong Kong International Facebook