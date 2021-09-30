Back

US: Hong Kong Covid-19 danger level was raised in error

Hong Kong is now back to Level 1.

Matthias Ang | September 30, 2021, 06:07 PM

Events

Slurping Good! Instant Noodle-Themed Playground & Exhibition

25 September 2021 - 30 January 2022

2 Serangoon Road, Tekka Place Annex Building, #01-51, Singapore 218227

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has admitted that it made a mistake in raising the Covid-19 from "low" to "moderate" for Hong Kong on Sep. 27 when it updated its travel advisory for both Hong Kong and Singapore, Bloomberg reported.

Under a Level 2 advisory, the CDC advises that unvaccinated travellers who are at risk of severe illness from Covid-19 should avoid making nonessential trips to Hong Kong.

Move was "unintentional"

A spokesperson for the CDC was quoted as saying that it had been done "unintentionally", with the notice for Hong Kong on the CDC website returned to Level 1.

According to the CDC website, the threshold for reaching Level 2 is 50-99 cases per 100,000 people in the local population, for the past 28 days.

Bloomberg had previously reported that the move was "puzzling", given that Hong Kong has had fewer than 10 daily cases since mid-August and has also yet to experience an outbreak of the delta variant.

Singapore remains at Level 3

Meanwhile, Singapore remains at Level 3.

The CDC advises that travellers should be fully vaccinated before going to Singapore, while unvaccinated travellers should avoid non-essential travel.

Travellers should also follow requirements or recommendations in Singapore, such as wearing a mask and maintaining a social distance of six feet (1.8 metres).

The CDC added, "because of the current situation in Singapore, all travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants".Singapore,

Singapore has reported more than 1,000 daily cases since mid-September, its largest outbreak since April 2020.

Bloomberg also pointed out that the U.S. itself is in the midst of a resurgence of cases, reporting over 117,966 new cases over 2,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Sep. 27.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Hong Kong International Facebook

 

Even showering was ‘a source of pain’ for life-long eczema sufferer

It hurts to, but it’ll hurt more not to.

September 30, 2021, 05:59 PM

Secretlab raises chair prices by 10%, says it cannot absorb cost increases

Secretlab also debunked the misconception that they are earning high profits off their chairs.

September 30, 2021, 05:45 PM

Kim Lim says 'yes' to mysterious boyfriend's marriage proposal

He put a ring on it.

September 30, 2021, 05:24 PM

Buff S'pore policeman shows how to lodge report without queuing, S'poreans wonder if he tailors shirt

Somebody call 999.

September 30, 2021, 05:19 PM

DBS has partnered with CapitaLand malls to let you earn rewards more easily

Pay with DBS/POSB cards and be instantly rewarded.

September 30, 2021, 04:56 PM

'Squid Game' sequel: No plans for now, writer-director says it's tiring to think about

Nuuuuuuuu.

September 30, 2021, 04:51 PM

YouTube will remove all videos that spread misinformation about approved vaccines

More than 130,000 videos were blocked since last year.

September 30, 2021, 04:04 PM

S'pore Writers Festival director Pooja Nansi refuses to answer questions on BooksActually, calls for empathy

The poet said she did not believe people were transformed through shaming.

September 30, 2021, 03:51 PM

S'pore household electricity tariff goes up 3.1% for Oct.-Dec. 2021 quarter

Let your television monitor illuminate your home.

September 30, 2021, 02:49 PM

S'pore seniors aged 60 & above strongly urged to stay home next 4 weeks as Covid-19 cases surges

Seniors who are still unvaccinated are encouraged to do so immediately.

September 30, 2021, 02:07 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.