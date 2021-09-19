S'pore reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases in a single day, first time since April 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 1,009 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, as of 12pm on Saturday (Sep. 18).

It is the first time since Apr. 23, 2020 that Singapore has reported more than 1,000 cases in a single day.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 76,792.

1,004 local cases

Among the cases are 1,004 local Covid-19 infections.

926 are infections in the community, while 78 are dormitory residents.

Of the newly infected, 259 are seniors who are above 60 years.

Five imported cases

There are five imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay- Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Of these, one was detected upon arrival in Singapore, while four developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Condition of hospitalised cases

There are 863 Covid-19 cases currently warded in the hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 105 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 18 in critical condition in the ICU, four more than reported on Sep. 17.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 100 are seniors above 60 years.

One patient passed away on Sep. 17 from complications due to Covid-19.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of local cases who were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms is 98.1 per cent.

177 cases required oxygen supplementation, 18 had been in the ICU, and four died, of whom none was fully vaccinated.

Monitoring 10 active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring the following 10 active clusters.

Among these clusters, the cluster at NSL OilChem had 21 new cases on Sep. 18.

The cluster grew through workplace transmission with further spread to household contacts of the cases.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 17, 82 per cent of the population has completed their full regimen/ received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent has received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 8,922,035 doses of Coivd-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), covering 4,571,939 individuals, with 4,444,525 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 182,716 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 86,968 individuals.

