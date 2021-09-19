90-year-old man is S'pore's 60th Covid-19 death

A 90-year-old male Singaporean has passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection on Sep. 17, 2021.

This was announced on Saturday evening (Sep. 18).

60th Covid-19 death

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), the man had been conveyed to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Sep. 17 with symptoms, and tested positive for Covid-19 infection on the same day.

He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of cancer, heart disease and pneumonia.

In total, 60 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

The previous death related to Covid-19 was a 72-year-old female Singaporean, reported on Sep. 16.

Top image via NCID.