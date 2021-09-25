Swensen's confuses S'poreans with 'fried chicken' ice cream, S$11.80 for 2 pieces

It's not a new item per se, but it is new to a very stimulation-deprived Singapore.

Swensen's "fried chicken" ice cream—ice cream in the shape of fried chicken—will start selling on Sep. 26.

The savoury-looking item is actually made with vanilla ice cream, held together by a chocolate shell that is coated with feuilletine (crushed wafers) and cornflakes to resemble fried chicken skin.

The drumstick's "bone" comes in the form of chocolate biscuit, making the dessert entirely edible.

You can get the ice cream in two or eight pieces:

"Fried Chicken" Ice Cream Pint (S$11.80 for two pieces)

Box of "Fried Chicken" Ice Cream (S$42.80 for eight pieces)

Sauces and toppings are also available as add-ons for S$1.07 each.

Swensen's suggests recreating the Korean-inspired honey butter fried chicken with butterscotch sauce, and the yangnyeom (sweet and spicy) flavour with strawberry sauce.

Where to buy

If all this interests you, you can get the sweet chicken at all Swensen’s and Earle Swensen’s outlets from Sep. 26, 2021.

It can also be delivered via Grabfood, Deliveroo, and Foodpanda, although we'd prefer to trust ourselves on this one.

