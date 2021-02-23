Back

Delicious-looking fried chicken treat is actually ice cream

Utterly mindboggling.

Tanya Ong | February 23, 2021, 09:59 PM

In today's episode of things that look like other things, here's a fried chicken drumstick:

Tianna S Monroe/FB

Or is it???

Nope, it's really just ice cream.

As stated on the packaging, which also emphasises that it is "Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream":

Tianna S Monroe/FB

Tianna S Monroe/FB

What is this?

Not Fried Chicken Ice Cream is a dessert ice cream bar featuring a waffle-flavoured ice cream, a chocolate covered cookie piece as the 'bone', caramelised white chocolate on the outside topped with crushed cornflakes.

The dessert is not new, having been introduced in 2018 by a pastry chef.

A series of photos shared to Facebook on Feb. 23 by one Tianna S Monroe has since gone viral with over 30,000 shares in less than a day thanks to this confusing treat.

"It was good [as f]," though, according to her.

How do I get it?

It can be found via this online shop, and the treats are shipped from their kitchen in Charleston, South Carolina, to other areas within the U.S.

It also appears that buckets are available:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Life Raft Treats® (@life.raft.treats)

Unfortunately, they don't look to be shipping worldwide just yet.

More things that look like other things:

Top photo via Tianna S Monroe/FB

