STB: Police report lodged against woman who pulled off SDA's mask at Marina Bay Sands, investigations ongoing

In response to the video of a woman allegedly pulling down the mask of a Safe Distancing Ambassador (SDA), Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said that a police report has been lodged.

Replying to Mothership queries today (Sep. 12), STB's Director for Safe Management Measures Operations Serene Tan said that they will not hesitate to take firm action against those who abuse SDAs.

Investigations are ongoing.

Refused to stop consuming alcohol

In the statement, Tan said that on Sep. 11 at 10:30pm, a food and beverage establishment in Marina Bay Sands had requested SDAs to assist with a group of customers.

The customers allegedly failed to comply with the Safe Management Measures as they refused to stop consuming alcohol by 10:30pm despite repeated advice from both the outlet and SDAs.

The statement also said that a part of the group allegedly followed the SDAs out of the establishment and confronted them.

As seen in the video, Tan said that one of them also allegedly pulled down an SDA's mask.

Cooperate and comply with SDA

In the statement, Tan urged everyone to cooperate and comply with instructions from the SDA.

"We urge members of the public to continue to cooperate with Safe Distancing personnel and comply with the instructions of personnel deployed for COVID-19 related duties," she said.

Abuse towards SDA

The incident was one of several cases of abuse targeted at SDAs.

On May 8, a group of more than five diners were seen to be allegedly verbally abusing SDAs, which was recorded on video at Lau Pa Sat.

Following the tighter restrictions back then, they were advised by the SDAs that they were only allowed to gather in groups of five, even if the tables were split.

The Police said they were investigating an offence of verbally abusing a public servant performing his duties as an SDA.

On May 12, the police said that they were investigating three men in separate cases of allegedly abusive behaviours towards SDAs.

In the statement, the Police reminded the public that they take a stern view on abusive and irresponsible behaviour towards safe distancing measures and that offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Members of the public are also advised to take the prevailing safe distancing measures seriously.

