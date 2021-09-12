Back

Woman pulls off SDA’s mask in face-off at Marina Bay Sands

The duo was also sighted not wearing their face masks properly during the confrontation.

Faris Alfiq | September 12, 2021, 02:22 PM

A man and a woman were seen in a dispute with the Safe Distancing Ambassadors at Marina Bay Sands on the evening of Sep. 11.

In a series of videos recorded by one Mothership reader, the clips showed the duo in a heated conversation with three Safe Distancing Ambassadors (SDAs).

It was unclear why the SDAs approached them or why the duo was agitated.

The video showed the duo being approached by two women and a male SDA.

In the first video seen by Mothership, the woman, who was dressed in a white blouse with her mask on her chin, approached a woman ambassador who was recording the whole incident on her phone.

The woman in a white blouse, with one arm on her waist, then caught one of the female SDAs off guard by pulling down her mask for reasons unknown during the confrontation.

In another clip, the man, who was wearing a white t-shirt and light blue pair of shorts, was sighted scolding the SDAs while the woman attempted to pull him away.

During the confrontation, the man pulled down his mask halfway through talking at one point.

In another clip, the woman in a white blouse was seen to be "pushing" the male SDA by walking closely towards him, forcing the  SDA to take a step back every time.

The duo was then separated, the woman was escorted by the two female SDAs while the man was with the male ambassador.

The woman again was sighted with arms on her waist and walking closely towards one of the SDAs near the fountain.

Mothership has reached out to the relevant authorities for their statement.

Critical period

The incident sighted at MBS the Multi-Ministry Taskforce (MTF) provided an update on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore.

While the spike in community cases is not entirely unexpected, the MTF co-chairs said that the increase in local cases was quicker than expected and urged members of the public to avoid heading out and keep to the Covid-19 rules.

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong said at the press conference that the next two to four weeks will be a critical period to observe if the current patients will become severely ill or develop complications.

