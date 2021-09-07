Back

Mattress company paying S$1,500 for someone in S'pore to sleep 8 hours a day for 100 days

Get paid to sleep.

Belmont Lay | September 07, 2021, 06:35 PM

Sonno, a company that sold mattress online before pivoting to pillows and bed sheets, is looking to hire someone in Singapore to sleep on their mattress for eight hours a day for 100 days.

The company issued a press release seeking applicants for its Sleep Executive role, as part of its "Get Paid to Sleep" publicity campaign and to study "the secret to better sleep".

The sleep company said it aims to use these findings as data to refine products with the ultimate goal of enhancing Singaporeans’ quality of life by giving them a better night’s sleep.

How to apply for sleeper job

Applicants who are interested in being a professional sleeper can apply for the position of a Sleep Executive from Sep. 6 to 19, 2021.

The successful applicant will be informed by Oct. 1 and will be expected to fulfill the role for a duration of 100 nights.

The successful hire will be given a remuneration of SS1,500 for the whole duration of the job, as well as a brand new Sonno Queen Original mattress, two pillows, and a bed sheet set to keep.

The hire will then need to use a sleep tracker app to track their sleep for 100 nights from the comfort of their own bedroom.

Fabio Miceli, the founder and CEO of Sonno said: “Our professional sleeper will need to tell us how the pandemic has been affecting their sleep and how we can help them sleep better."

Most tired country in the world

This Sleep Executive role comes in the wake of news that Singapore is the most tired country in the world and the country persistently feeling fatigued.

A 2014 survey of 43 cities had already found Singapore to be the third-most sleep-deprived population, after Tokyo and Seoul.

Nearly six in 10 Singaporeans are not sleeping well because of Covid-19, according to a recent study.

Top photo via Unsplash

