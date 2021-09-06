Back

S'pore most tired country in the world

Work too much and spend too much time on internet.

Belmont Lay | September 06, 2021, 06:02 PM

Events

Klook Comedy and Musical Events

21 August 2021 - 19 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Singaporeans are sleep-deprived, as they spend too much time on the internet, and work too much.

This was the latest finding according to a blog post by UK bedding manufacturer Sleepseeker, which found that the lack of zzz time stems from the duration people spend at work and on the Internet.

Time spent at work

Based on the hours tabulated, the people in Singapore spend way too much time working.

Singapore's number two position means it even beat China’s 2,174 hours and Japan’s 1,723 hours -- Asian powerhouses -- and puts it way ahead on the list of the world’s 15 most fatigued countries.

This result is a little suspect, but Singaporeans can take the dubious honour of suffering from work presenteeism.

Or simply being inefficient.

Time spent on Internet

On average, people in Singapore spend more than 7 hours on the internet daily -- but not as much as Brazil, whose people clock about 9.5 hours per day.

Fatigue score

Putting all the data together, it turns out, Singapore is the winner of the most fatigued country in the world.

This is despite a country like Mexico appearing to be a more tiring place than Singapore as it is on the upsurge in terms of its development.

But other factors were considered when computing the final tally.

The “fatigue score”, out of 10, is computed based on several sources of data.

These include the average amount of time spent sleeping below the recommended eight hours in each country (derived from Statista), the average number of hours worked in each country per year (derived from Wikipedia), and the daily amount of screen time that people in different countries recorded (derived from BusinessFibre.co.uk).

The fourth data source was the number of sleep-related search terms in each country (derived from Google Keyword Planner).

The numbers are based on the rate per 100,000 searches instead of each country's population.

This is because Google does not have much of a presence in China.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Unsplash

9 essential items to buy from Shopee’s 9.9 Super Shopping Day sale

Time to shop.

September 06, 2021, 06:29 PM

DBS offering 8% cashback for groceries, rebates for social enterprises & green utilities on Sep. 9, 2021

Eco-friendly deals, only on 9.9!

September 06, 2021, 06:19 PM

Govt to ban social gatherings & interactions at workplaces from Sep. 8, 2021

MOH said clusters in workplace settings have taken place because of "lax Safe Management Measures", especially in areas like "staff canteens and pantries".

September 06, 2021, 06:13 PM

235 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 110 unlinked

More updates tonight.

September 06, 2021, 05:42 PM

Boy, 12, forgives man who slapped him in Hougang, but hasn't cycled alone since, says father

The family feels the man has gotten the punishment he deserves.

September 06, 2021, 05:03 PM

Why is S'pore allowing Boeing 737 MAX planes, involved in fatal crashes in 2018 & 2019?

Boeing 737 MAX operators must satisfy safety requirements before being allowed to fly again.

September 06, 2021, 04:51 PM

S'pore's first water bike service ever to launch at Pasir Ris Beach on Oct. 2, 2021

A new way to have fun at the beach.

September 06, 2021, 04:14 PM

15 types of pancakes & over-the-top milkshakes at new pancake place in Bugis called Pancake Place

September 06, 2021, 03:39 PM

M’sians throw in support for family farm after its Twitter plea to sell 3,000 Japanese rock melons

Twitter users came through, buying almost half of their upcoming harvest.

September 06, 2021, 03:27 PM

New stall in Bukit Batok coffee shop specialises in fried rice, also sells fried mantous

Comes with homemade sambal.

September 06, 2021, 03:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.