Family can’t forgive car & bus drivers involved after man, 68, dies from falling on SBS Transit bus

A 68-year-old man died after he fell on a SBS Transit bus that braked suddenly along North Bridge Road to avoid hitting a car that had cut into its path.

Now, the family of the deceased man, Siah Keok Tiang, are still grappling with the demise of the head of their household and cannot forgive the drivers involved.

Family can't forgive

Shin Min Daily News spoke to the deceased man's three children -- aged 30, 36 and 39 -- at the wake held at Block 117 Jalan Tenteram.

They told the Chinese media that the family is not at peace.

The family also told China Press that they do not wish to see the two drivers involved, and are unable to forgive them at this time.

No contact yet

However, neither of the drivers involved in the accident have contacted the family yet, Siah’s second son said.

When Shin Min asked what if the drivers attended the wake, the son said he would not be able to face them, and would not even know how to do so.

He said: "I can't face them, and I don't know how to face them. It’s not that I don’t blame anyone, but I don’t know who to blame."

The three children added that no matter how much the drivers apologise, they will not be able to bring their father back.

Car driver arrested

The 43-year-old driver of the car that had allegedly cut into the bus’ lane causing the SBS Transit bus to brake hard has since been arrested by the police, according to Lianhe Zaobao.

The driver was arrested for careless driving resulting in injury to others.

According to SBS Transit, Siah had stood up in preparation to alight when the bus braked hard after a car had cut into its lane.

This resulted in Siah being thrown forward from his standing position where he was just seated right on the first seat near the front door.

Deceased man's mother fell ill upon receiving news

The Chinese papers also reported that the deceased man's 90-year-old mother fell ill upon receiving news that her son had passed away.

She was sent to hospital, and was warded.

One of the deceased man's son said he could not visit his grandmother as he has been busy with his father's funeral.

What happened following accident

Siah’s eldest son told Zaobao that his father was admitted to the high dependency ward when he first entered the hospital on Sep. 8.

The injured man was unable to recognise his family, but he was lucid enough to say where he was hurting.

The next day he was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where his condition deteriorated.

He was unable to swallow, and was put on a respirator, and had to wear a brace for his broken bones.

Suffered cardiac arrest

A few days before he died, Siah’s face and tongue became swollen, he was unable to speak, eat or drink, and entered a semi-conscious state.

On Sep. 15 night, the doctor told the family Siah was likely to suffer another cardiac arrest after he had one and was saved.

On Sep. 16 morning, Siah was in critical condition, and he subsequently passed away.

Doting grandfather

Siah's youngest daughter told Chinese media that her father loved his grandchildren and hoped to see them grow up.

Siah's grandchildren included three grandsons, two granddaughters, with one more grandchild on the way, who he did not get to see.

His daughter has penned a tribute, saying: "Dad, we are not whole without you."

