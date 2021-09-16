Man seriously injured on SBS Transit bus that braked suddenly has passed away

A man in Singapore, who sustained serious injuries after a public transport bus that he was on braked hard suddenly along North Bridge Road, has passed away.

The man, surnamed Siah, had suffered a head injury and a punctured lung, among other injuries, including fractures, according to a Sep. 8 Facebook post by his daughter.

He did not regain consciousness by Sep. 8, and was subsequently warded into the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Sep. 9.

"Please pray for my dad"

On Sep. 15, Siah's daughter took to Facebook to appeal to members of the public to pray for her dad, presumably because his condition had worsened.

However, in a subsequent Facebook comment in the early morning of Sep. 16, Siah revealed that her dad had passed away.

She also thanked the public for all their prayers.

"Sorry everyone, thank you for all the prayers. We really appreciate it. My father didn’t make it. He has passed away."

What happened

According to the daughter's Sep. 8 Facebook post, which had been posted to appeal for witnesses to come forward, Siah was returning home from the Sakyadhita-NKF Dialysis Centre at Upper Boon Keng Road when the incident happened.

Medics were seen treating Siah between 11:50am and 12:10pm on Sep. 8, and the accident took place before Liang Seah Street and the Bugis Cube bus stop.

Responding to queries from Mothership, SBS Transit said bus service 175 was travelling along North Bridge Road when a car in the next lane suddenly cut into the bus lane and brushed against its front.

To avoid an accident, the bus captain immediately applied the emergency brakes.

According to the bus' CCTV footage, Siah, who was seated right on the first seat near the front door, had at the same time, stood up from his seat in preparation to alight.

The sudden braking caused him to lose his footing and he was thrown forward.

The bus captain immediately stopped the bus and contacted SBS' Operations Control Centre, and an ambulance was summoned to convey Siah to the hospital.

According to the daughter's post, Siah suffered a head injury, which resulted in bleeding in his brain.

The accident also fractured his rib cage, which punctured his lungs.

Siah was unable to recognise his daughter, at the time of the post on Sep. 8.

Condolences pour in

Condolences poured in from many commenters online after Siah's daughter shared the news with friends and family on Facebook.

At the time of writing, the Facebook post has more than 200 comments and reactions.

Top image via Siah Hwan Ling/FB