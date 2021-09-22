Back

Sentosa free entry promotion further extended till March 31, 2022

Go on an island getaway.

Fasiha Nazren | September 22, 2021, 12:46 PM

Sentosa is extending its free entry promotion until Mar. 31, 2022.

Previously, visitors were granted free entry into the island till Sep. 30, 2021.

Visitors can enter Sentosa for free via the following modes:

Sentosa Express

Guests with EZ-Link cards can simply tap and enter for free.

Guests without EZ-Link cards will have to approach a service ambassador to request for free entry.

Do note that the Sentosa Express will operate from 7am to 12am daily.

Driving in

All vehicles with a locally registered IU can simply drive through for free.

Vehicles with non-locally registered IU can drive in by tapping or inserting the Autopass Card on the card reader at the booth to enter for free.

However, there is no entry for motorcycles.

Walk or cycle

Visitors can also walk or cycle into Sentosa for free, as part of the island's normal admission rules.

You can find out more here.

