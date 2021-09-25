Back

People aged 60 & above 'strongly discouraged' from attending religious activities even if vaccinated: MCCY

A maximum of only two people in a group are allowed to attend religious activities.

Syahindah Ishak | September 25, 2021, 07:07 PM

Events

NOVELA Great Singapore Sale

23 September 2021 - 26 September 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Those aged 60 and above in Singapore are "strongly discouraged" from attending or supporting religious activities, even if they are vaccinated, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) on Sep. 25.

This comes a day after the Multi-Ministry taskforce (MTF) announced further tightening of community safe management measures (SMMs) in Singapore.

New restrictions for religious activities

Two per group

According to MCCY, a maximum of only two people in a group are allowed to attend religious activities, down from the current five.

Children under 12

Non-congregational religious activities, such as religious classes and pastoral services, for children aged 12 and below will be suspended till Oct. 10.

However, these children will still be allowed to attend worship services, while being subjected to SMMs.

Congregational and worship services

Those above the age of 12 can continue to attend and conduct congregational services at places of worship.

But the maximum total number of people allowed in a congregational or other worship services remains at 50 unvaccinated people, or 1,000 fully vaccinated people.

If the service exceeds 50 people, MCCY said that the worshippers would have to be segregated into zones holding no more than 50 each.

This cap excludes religious and supporting workers, "whose numbers should be kept to a minimum", said MCCY.

Religious organisations are strongly encouraged to only deploy fully vaccinated workers for worship services.

MCCY also strongly encouraged all religious and supporting workers, including cleaners and volunteers, to undergo a self-administered antigen rapid test (ART) before they are deployed on-site during this period, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Live performance

Live performance elements are permitted at places of worship if they are in line with these SMMs:

  • A maximum of 50 persons (including on-stage, backstage or off-stage) are allowed to be involved.

  • Up to 20 persons who are involved may unmask at any given time. This means that 20 persons can be unmasked for singing or playing of wind/brass instruments, but they should only unmask when required to perform their duties.

  • If there are persons unmasked for singing or playing of wind/brass instruments, all persons involved in the live performance elements must be vaccinated. Otherwise, unmasking for singing or playing of wind/brass instruments is not allowed.

  • Persons unmasked for singing or playing of wind/brass instruments must undergo ART by an approved test provider with results valid through the duration of the service for which they are unmasked for this purpose.

  • There must be at least a three-metre setback between persons involved in the conduct of live performance elements and worshippers.

  • The duration of the live performance elements must be minimised.

  • During rehearsals, if there are persons unmasked for singing or playing of wind/brass instruments, all persons involved in the rehearsal must be vaccinated.

Funerals and wakes

For funerals, wakes, installation of niches and post-funeral rites at places of worship, MCCY said that a maximum of 30 attendees are allowed at any time, in groups of no more than two persons.

Visits to columbaria at places of worship should also be kept "as short as possible", with no mingling between groups.

Related stories

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image via MCCY/FB.

All the things I googled while attending my first Covid-19 wedding

Is it offensive if I write ‘keep the marriage clean but the sex dirty’ in guestbook

September 25, 2021, 06:20 PM

ART-positive but physically well employees to 'self-isolate', don't have to take confirmatory PCR tests

Employers should not ask ART-positive but physically well employees to report to the workplace.

September 25, 2021, 05:41 PM

S'pore not reopening borders as it benefits from M'sian workers' spending in S'pore: M'sian workers' association president

There are 13,899 new Covid-19 cases in Malaysia on Sep. 25.

September 25, 2021, 04:58 PM

Tan Cheng Bock: Foreign interference legislation shouldn't be rushed through within 3 weeks in Parliament

Tan also questioned if the bill was another means to stifle freedom of expression, alternative views and political discourse.

September 25, 2021, 03:25 PM

IPS Survey: Views on authority, risks & materialism differ between S'poreans of different SES & education levels

Lower-educated Singaporeans see materialism positively.

September 25, 2021, 02:32 PM

Huawei CFO returns to China after being detained in Canada on criminal fraud charges since 2018

She was released after admitting some wrongdoing.

September 25, 2021, 02:09 PM

M'sian netizens & civil society group want govt to #LeaveSajatAlone after trans woman's arrest in Thailand

Some Malaysians thought the authorities were being overzealous in their efforts to hunt her down.

September 25, 2021, 01:17 PM

SAF assisting MOH with home recovery programme amid rising Covid-19 cases

The People's Association will also be providing community support to affected families.

September 25, 2021, 01:13 PM

LTA: Carpooling services suspended, 2-passenger limits for taxis & private hire cars from Sep. 27

However, more than two passengers can travel together in a taxi or PHC if they live in the same household.

September 25, 2021, 12:53 PM

6 men, aged 19-51, arrested for unlawful entry into S'pore, allegedly found in forested areas near Clementi & Bukit Batok

Police mounted two separate operations at the forested areas near Toh Tuck Road/Clementi Park and Bukit Batok Nature Reserve.

September 25, 2021, 12:03 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.