People aged 60 & above 'strongly discouraged' from attending religious activities even if vaccinated: MCCY

Those aged 60 and above in Singapore are "strongly discouraged" from attending or supporting religious activities, even if they are vaccinated, said the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) on Sep. 25.

This comes a day after the Multi-Ministry taskforce (MTF) announced further tightening of community safe management measures (SMMs) in Singapore.

New restrictions for religious activities

Two per group

According to MCCY, a maximum of only two people in a group are allowed to attend religious activities, down from the current five.

Children under 12

Non-congregational religious activities, such as religious classes and pastoral services, for children aged 12 and below will be suspended till Oct. 10.

However, these children will still be allowed to attend worship services, while being subjected to SMMs.

Congregational and worship services

Those above the age of 12 can continue to attend and conduct congregational services at places of worship.

But the maximum total number of people allowed in a congregational or other worship services remains at 50 unvaccinated people, or 1,000 fully vaccinated people.

If the service exceeds 50 people, MCCY said that the worshippers would have to be segregated into zones holding no more than 50 each.

This cap excludes religious and supporting workers, "whose numbers should be kept to a minimum", said MCCY.

Religious organisations are strongly encouraged to only deploy fully vaccinated workers for worship services.

MCCY also strongly encouraged all religious and supporting workers, including cleaners and volunteers, to undergo a self-administered antigen rapid test (ART) before they are deployed on-site during this period, even if they are fully vaccinated.

Live performance

Live performance elements are permitted at places of worship if they are in line with these SMMs:

A maximum of 50 persons (including on-stage, backstage or off-stage) are allowed to be involved.

Up to 20 persons who are involved may unmask at any given time. This means that 20 persons can be unmasked for singing or playing of wind/brass instruments, but they should only unmask when required to perform their duties.

If there are persons unmasked for singing or playing of wind/brass instruments, all persons involved in the live performance elements must be vaccinated. Otherwise, unmasking for singing or playing of wind/brass instruments is not allowed.

Persons unmasked for singing or playing of wind/brass instruments must undergo ART by an approved test provider with results valid through the duration of the service for which they are unmasked for this purpose.

There must be at least a three-metre setback between persons involved in the conduct of live performance elements and worshippers.

The duration of the live performance elements must be minimised.

During rehearsals, if there are persons unmasked for singing or playing of wind/brass instruments, all persons involved in the rehearsal must be vaccinated.

Funerals and wakes

For funerals, wakes, installation of niches and post-funeral rites at places of worship, MCCY said that a maximum of 30 attendees are allowed at any time, in groups of no more than two persons.

Visits to columbaria at places of worship should also be kept "as short as possible", with no mingling between groups.

