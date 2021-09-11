Back

Reebonz closing down, owes sellers more than S$30,000

The luxury marketplace has also stopped taking in new orders.

Low Jia Ying | September 11, 2021, 06:26 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Luxury marketplace Reebonz has announced that it has appointed a provisional liquidator to wind up the company, reported The Business Times (BT) on Sep. 10.

Reebonz's director Samuel Lim took to BT to inform creditors that Reebonz is opting for a creditors' voluntary winding up, as it "cannot by reason of its liabilities continue its business".

On Sep. 3, a notice on BT also announced that Reebonz had appointed provisional liquidator Tee Wey Lih of Acres Advisory to oversee the winding up of the company.

Owed more than S$30,000 to 11 sellers

The embattled Reebonz has received multiple complaints from both sellers and buyers, who allege that they were owed payments and refunds.

Reebonz's White Glove platform, which allows sellers to resell pre-owned bags, has also been suspended since August this year, reported Vulcan Post.

In the first eight months of 2021 alone, 18 complaints against the company were filed to the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) — an increase from 12 complaints in 2020 and three complaints in 2019.

The complaints ranged from failing to make delivery after items were paid for to failing to facilitate payments to sellers who use the site to conduct sales of luxury items.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Reebonz owed more than S$30,000 to 11 sellers on its platform, as of Aug. 26, 2021,

Reebonz was also delisted from the U.S. stock exchange Nasdaq last year, after it had failed to maintain a minimum share price of US$1 for more than 30 days, reported ST.

Stopped accepting new orders

An update on Reebonz's website says that it will no longer be accepting new orders. However, all orders up till Sep. 3 will be fulfilled.

Screenshot from Reebonz.

The notice also states that Reebonz will be undergoing maintenance from Sep. 4 onwards, and that it will keep customers updated "very soon".

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photo via Bob Liu/Google Maps

Jay Chou fan opens carnival-themed bistro in Jurong East, names cocktails after Jay Chou's songs

Not associated with, owned or endorsed by Jay Chou.

September 11, 2021, 06:20 PM

Sleep 7 hours a day from Nov. 1, 2021 - Apr. 1, 2022 & earn up to S$30 worth of eVouchers

It's also good for health.

September 11, 2021, 05:31 PM

She 'became a different person': S'pore helper seen snapping at kid & sobbing on floor in CCTV footage

This change in behaviour has been a cause for the employer's concern.

September 11, 2021, 03:50 PM

Flipper's S'pore opening 2nd outlet at Bugis Junction in Oct. 2021, Takashimaya outlet now Halal certified

Exciting.

September 11, 2021, 03:37 PM

Michelin-starred Putien restaurant opens 'express outlet', Fried Heng Hwa Bee Hoon at S$7.90

There are other dishes like Fujian Seafood Lor Mee (S$7.90) and PUTIEN Bian Rou Soup with Bee Hoon ($6.90) at the outlet in UTown.

September 11, 2021, 03:34 PM

Western stall giving out 600 free lunches in Chinatown on Sep. 14 & 18, 2021 at 12:30pm

There might actually be free lunch in this world.

September 11, 2021, 03:15 PM

S'porean suicide survivor now finds joy helping others 'find hope & a will to live'

Stories of Us: Serene Ho’s tragic experiences growing up pushed her to suicide, but she has come out on the other end with hope.

September 11, 2021, 02:00 PM

New coastal arboretum on Pulau Ubin featuring 70 plant species, including critically-endangered ones

NParks also announced the discovery of two new insects.

September 11, 2021, 12:33 PM

S'pore police investigating 8 persons aged between 23 to 70 for suspected illegal gambling

A 41-year-old woman was also arrested.

September 11, 2021, 12:16 PM

PUB: Unauthorised drainage works by construction firm Samwoh caused 2-hour flooding at Tampines-Pasir Ris junction on Aug. 20

Man-made reason and could have been avoided.

September 11, 2021, 12:12 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.