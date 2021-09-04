NEA to take action against 3 individuals who dumped joss paper in canal

The National Environment Agency (NEA) will be taking enforcement against three individuals who threw joss paper into a canal, the agency said in a statement on Friday (Sep. 3).

The incident, which was caught on camera and circulated on Facebook, occurred in East Coast on Aug. 22, the 15th day of the seventh lunar month.

NEA confirmed that the individuals were making offerings to a deceased person.

While it is common for offerings to be made during this season, the joss papers are typically burned, rather than dumped into a canal.

The act resulted in the waterway being polluted with the offerings.

"We will be taking appropriate enforcement action against the three individuals, who are first-time offenders," NEA added.

Under the Environmental Public Health Act (EPHA), first-time offenders can be fined up to S$2,000.

Members of the public who burn incense papers for religious purposes are expected to minimise flying ashes and keep the environment clean.

They are also advised to use burners and containers for the burning of joss papers.

