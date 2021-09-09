Back

M'sia PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob meets with ex-PM Najib to discuss economic recovery

According to their Facebook posts, the pair talked about handling Covid-19 and the country's economy.

Jean Chien Tay | September 09, 2021, 11:11 AM

Former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak recently stated his commitment to "contribute" to the country's economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to current prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The pair met for an hour and talked about the "economic challenges" in the country and internationally, while also discussing about "strategies to handle the Covid-19 pandemic".

Subsequently, the former PM, currently appealing a conviction for graft, shared Ismail Sabri's post on his Facebook, saying he will make suggestions if there are "opportunities" to "do good".

"If something is wrong, I will fight it; if it's good, I will support it", Najib added.

Najib and Ismail Sabri are both senior figures in UMNO (United Malays National Organisation).

Ismail Sabri is currently serving as the vice president of the party, while Najib resigned from his position as president in May 2018, after leading the party to its first election loss in 60 years.

Najib:"Malaysia not attractive to foreign investors after 2018"

In his post, Najib mentioned that Malaysia is currently in a crisis, and the country will face "bigger challenges" in terms of "economy, income, and the welfare of the people".

“At the macro level and broadly speaking, we are lagging far behind our neighbouring countries. We are also no longer attractive to foreign investors after 2018," he added.

The 68-year-old also said that many Malaysians do not have confidence in the country's economy, which led them to worry about their "needs, income, and the stability of their employment".

Najib further stated that, "This is the time to prioritise the people (of Malaysia) and focus on achievements, we cannot afford to fail again".

He further expressed hopes that his "suggestions, strategies and experiences can be beneficial", and concluded his post by saying he is doing this "for the Malaysian family".

Muhyiddin's conditional support for Ismail Sabri

The ousted former prime minister, Muhyiddin Yassin, had previously declared that the support of 54 members of the parliament (MPs) in his camp came with the condition that Ismail Sabri will not appoint any minister with ongoing criminal charges, Malay Mail reported.

Muhyiddin was recently appointed as the chairman for the National Recovery Council on Sep. 4.

According to The Star, the position is considered to be a minister-level appointment.

