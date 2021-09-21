Back

S'porean shares amazing shot of bright moon, lightning & iridescent clouds captured at night near Marina Bay

Nature works in mysterious, but wonderful, ways.

Fiona Tan | September 21, 2021, 12:50 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

An almost full moon, a bolt of lighting and iridescent clouds, one photographer in Singapore got it all with a single click of the shutter.

Iridescent clouds

The photo was shot by Kevin Law in 2019 who uploaded it onto a nature-loving Facebook group "CloudSpotting & SkySpotting Singapore" recently, with the caption: three-in-one.

Since the upload on Sep. 18, 2021, the photo has amassed over 3,000 likes and won praises from fellow group members.

Image from Kevin Law/Facebook.

Speaking to Mothership, Law said that the now viral photo was shot two years ago on the dawn of May 19, 2019.

A happy coincidence, Law said he was woken up by the thunder.

It was then when he realised the "very obvious" iridescent clouds, cast against a backdrop of stormy clouds and a near full moon.

Instead of going back to bed (like most of us would be at 6:10 am), Law, who is an avid lightning photographer, whipped out his camera to capture the spectacle.

Here's another one of Law's lightning photos, captured in May 2020:

Image courtesy of Kevin Law.

Here's yet another stunning shot by Law captured during day time:

How does cloud iridescence happen?

The cloud iridescence captured in Law's photo is likely due to light being diffracted around tiny ice crystal or water droplets near a thin layer of cloud.

This usually happens when a cloud is in its development stage, where new clouds that are forming produce the most vivid and vibrant iridescence.

The light ray will have to hit the cloud at just the right angle to pass through a few small and uniformly sized droplets in order for diffraction to occur and scatter the ray into the different colours of the rainbow.

The rare phenomenon typically accompanies thunderstorms, usually during the late afternoon on particularly hot and humid days.

In Singapore, iridescent clouds had been sighted on a few occasions but typically during day time.

More iridescent clouds in Singapore:

Top image from Kevin Law/Facebook

Police investigating 44 people after tipoff about unlicensed KTV in industrial area on New Year's Day 2021

Police found them allegedly consuming alcohol and socialising.

September 21, 2021, 01:28 PM

101,000 doses of Sinovac arrive in S'pore, will be available in clinics soon

The vaccine came in through the special access route.

September 21, 2021, 12:33 PM

Ex-actor Xie Shao Guang, 60, meets Pan Ling Ling at vegetarian restaurant in Novena

Long time no see.

September 21, 2021, 12:24 PM

TikTok users in China aged 14 & younger restricted to 40 minutes of usage per day

After game-time restrictions were announced several weeks earlier.

September 21, 2021, 12:14 PM

Job scams getting people in S'pore to download apps & transfer money to get jobs

If it is too good to be true, it is a scam.

September 21, 2021, 12:03 PM

Having a ‘me first’ attitude towards money isn’t always a bad thing

Putting yourself first benefits your financial and retirement planning.

September 21, 2021, 12:00 PM

Pfizer & BioNTech say their Covid-19 vaccine safe for children aged 5 to 11

Kids can take the vaccine soon if trials go smoothly.

September 21, 2021, 09:57 AM

Only with 3 Covid-19 cases will snap work-from-home rule kick in for S'pore companies

The duration of the WFH period will also be shortened from 14 to 10 days.

September 21, 2021, 12:59 AM

917 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore on Sep. 20, 2021

832 are infections in the community.

September 21, 2021, 12:22 AM

2 S'poreans aged 84 & 85 passed away from Covid-19 complications

One was fully vaccinated.

September 21, 2021, 12:03 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.