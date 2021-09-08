All 8 Covid-19 cases at madrasah in Braddell Road from same Primary 4 class

All eight Covid-19 cases reported at the Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah at Braddell Road are Primary 4 students from the same class.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) announced the new cluster at the madrasah on Sep. 7.

Eight students tested positive

The Principal of the Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah, Noor Isham Sanif put out a statement via a Facebook post on Sep. 8.

According to him, two students had tested positive for Covid-19 on Sep. 3, and their last attendance in school was on Sep. 1, where they appeared well.

MOH has placed the students' teachers and classmates have been placed on Quarantine Order, where they detected six more students who tested positive for Covid-19.

In total, all eight students in the madrasah cluster are from the same Primary 4 class.

Close contacts of the students were also immediately placed on QO.

Measures taken

The principal added that the Primary 4 pupils in the madrasah have been placed on leave of absence.

Since the school closed for the school holidays on Sep. 3, all physical activities have ceased, while programmes, such as supplementary classes for graduating Primary 6 students, have shifted online.

Additionally, when the term reopens on Sep. 13, Primary 1 to Primary 5 students will not return to school, but have home-based learning until Sep. 17.

Primary 6 students, however, will be allowed to return to school once the term reopens to prepare for their Primary School Leaving Examination.

According to the post, the classrooms will be thoroughly disinfected before the students' return to school.

The school is also prepared to conduct HBL for the Primary 6 students, should it be necessary.

You can read the statement here:

Top image from Google Maps