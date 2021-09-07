Back

New Covid-19 cluster at madrasah in Braddell, total 537 cases linked to bus interchange clusters

185 cases reported today are currently unlinked.

Andrew Koay | September 07, 2021, 11:02 PM

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 332 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Tuesday (Sep. 7).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 69,233.

185 unlinked cases

There are 328 new cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 infection.

91 are linked to previous cases and have already been placed on quarantine, while 52 are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance.

185 cases are currently unlinked.

There are four seniors above the age of 70 who are unvaccinated or partially unvaccinated, and are at risk of serious illness.

In addition, there are four imported cases who had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN), or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Two were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

One new cluster

There was one new cluster today, and one cluster has been closed.

There are currently 53 clusters, ranging between three and 291 infections.

The new cluster is Madrasah Irsyad Zuhri Al-Islamiah, with eight cases in total.

Of the existing clusters, 30 Sunview Way construction site added 20 new cases and now has 26 cases in total.

There are now 537 cases linked to the bus interchanges.

Overall increase in community cases

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 771 cases in the week before to 1,489 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from 184 cases in the week before to 677 cases in the past week.

The seven-day moving average number of all linked community cases and all unlinked community cases are 116 and 96.7 respectively.

Condition of hospitalised cases

643 cases are currently warded in hospital. There are currently 24 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation and six in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 22 are seniors above 60 years, of whom 14 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Vaccination update

As of Sep. 6, a total of 8,804,737 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna) have been administered.

This covers 4,536,986 individuals, with 4,385,405 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 171,961 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered as of Sep. 5, covering 86,204 individuals.

In total, 81 per cent of Singapore's population has completed their full regimen / received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 83 per cent has received at least one dose.

