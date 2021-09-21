Debt collectors go to Lim Tean's office to demand S$4,905 repayment & livestream whole thing

Five debt collectors dressed in black showed up unannounced at lawyer and opposition politician Lim Tean's office to demand repayment of money owed on behalf of a creditor.

The entire confrontation was filmed and streamed live on Facebook on the Singapore Debt Collection Service (SDCS) page on Sep. 21, which lasted more than 18 minutes.

Need to pay more than S$4,905

The confrontation centred around the debt collectors being sent to Lim's office, Carson Law Chambers, to request for a repayment of more than S$4,905.

Did not reveal who was being confronted

The debt collectors' video was fronted by a man, whose moniker is Justice Boy, who initially did not reveal who they were visiting.

But he did tease the possibility that it was a known personality.

In the introduction of the video, Justice Boy said: "Today we have a very big enforcement lah ok, it's against this guy ok... You all do not be shocked about who the debtor is. Today we are going to do a visit to his office."

"And we will demand the payment from him. It is not a big amount but it is a matter of principles. And this guy, I believe you all will know who is it."

SDCS previously caused a sensation when they showed up at Jewel Changi in April 2021 to seek repayment from Naiise.

Heading up to Lim's office, Justice Boy said: "We have all the black and white documents with us."

"The amount is around four thousand over dollars."

"This individual everybody will definitely know."

"You all will be shocked."

The confrontation

At around the 7-minute 40-second mark of the live video, the debt collectors showed up at Lim's office.

Lim greeted the debt collectors at the door.

He said in a booming voice: "Very good afternoon to you."

The conversation promptly turned sour when he was told to pay the money owed on the spot and there is a court order against him.

Lim appeared to have been caught off-guard by the team's visit.

Lim then waved the debt collectors off and both parties proceeded to talk past each other.

But Lim could be seen walking away from the group, after reiterating that he will not pay up and that he would settle the issue with the other party.

Debt collector rebuts Lim

This resulted in one of the debt collectors to confront Lim.

Lim retorted: "I don't want to entertain you."

The debt collector responded: "You provide service for the public, we also provide service for the public. What's the difference?"

Lim was not seen in the video again after this point.

Another man, believed to be an employee in the law firm, took over negotiations.

Entered office

Subsequently, the debt collectors were asked to go into the office as the group's presence was evident while standing out at the corridor.

In the office, the debt collectors showed the court order document to the camera.

Justice Boy then remarked about this case: "Everything is all documented, we have black and white. Imagine lah, just a judgement order against you when you are working in the court. It's very funny."

Justice Boy also said that his team had been to two other addresses where Lim supposedly resided at, but they were rental places.

The debt collector claimed Lim had moved before they could get to him.

Justice Boy also appeared unperturbed that the law firm employee could make a police report.

He said: "I don't know what they are doing, maybe they want to call the police, but it's ok, we're legal, we're not doing anything wrong."

Cheque made out

By the end of the video some 10 minutes later, a cheque was made out and handed over to the debt collectors.

When the debt collectors talked about how they would return to the office if the cash cheque bounced, the law employee interrupted and said: "It will never bounce."

Here is a breakdown of the highlights of the video.

3 minutes 50 seconds

Justice Boy continues to front the video, explaining that his client is owed some S$4,905.

The debt collectors proceed to Lim's ofice.

6 minutes 12 seconds

Debt collector: "So basically, this case, our client engaged this company's service to put some photos on Straits Times and he didn't pay the money, so we're going to collect."

"We have a court order against him, now we're going to demand the payment."

7 minutes 40 seconds

Debt collectors arrive at the office.

Debt collector: "We're looking for Mr Lim."

Lim Tean: "Very good afternoon to you."

Debt collector: "This is the court order against you, you need to pay the money."

"Four nine zero five point one two."

Lim Tean: "No, I can't (unintelligible)"

"Yes, I am aware. I know, I know."

"You leave it to me I will settle it."

"I don't like you and your tone of voice here."

Debt collector: "Do not touch any belongings of ours."

Lim Tean: "I will like you to leave."

Debt collector: "Do you want me to call the police?"

Debt collector: "You talk for the people, now we also talk for our people."

"I will settle with the company directly."

A law firm employee tried to shush the debt collectors

9 minutes 50 second

The law firm employee stepped on debt collector's shoe.

10 minutes 30 seconds

Lim Tean: "I don't want to entertain you."

Debt collector: "You provide service for the public, we also provide service for the public. What's the difference?"

11 minutes 00 seconds

Shushing.

11 minutes 20 seconds

Debt collector: "You all know who he is, I will not say."

11 minutes 55 seconds

Debt collectors enter office.

13 minutes 00 seconds

Debt collector: "We have been to his two addresses provided by our client. He is just renting there for three months, he rent he get out."

"Everything is all documented, we have black and white. Imagine lah, just a judgement order against you when you are working in the court. It's very funny."

"I don't know what they are doing, maybe they want to call the police, but it's ok, we're legal, we're not doing anything wrong."

14 minutes 23 seconds

Debt collector: "We want a dated cheque, we don't want a cash cheque, boss."

The debt collectors demanded the money owed to be paid to them directly and said they would issue a receipt on the spot.

16 minutes 27 seconds

Debt collector: "I don't know why he is so triggered for what. Owe money you still so triggered, very funny you know."

17 minutes 58 seconds

Debt collector: "As you all see, how he reacts to us. We came here we didn't shout but he's just triggered."

Debt collectors then talked about the possibility that the cheque will bounce.

Law firm employee: "It will never bounce."

