S'pore debt collectors visit Naiise's Jewel Changi outlet to collect S$10,091 owed to client

Creative marketplace Naiise has closed its remaining physical outlet at Jewel Changi Airport today (April 11).

While the physical stores reportedly closed as they couldn't recover from the pandemic, it was also reported that the retailer has owed up to S$10,000 to its vendors.

Series of videos

On April 9, Singapore Debt Collection shared a series of Facebook posts and live videos documenting their case with Naiise.

https://www.facebook.com/singaporedebtcollectionservice.sg/posts/2887467421531159?__cft__[0]=AZWvlKDDvNVfF10dCmC3QLj3y7NOKKRT6SzWbqUuExbyxM4hh1tERZ2I0TqYZ6RP8xh2RmNERNsdOTN3LcVVnO6KbDfqcii3xK0WY-5DBsGlEWNqKmqSUdROh9ix-N_8fXlCrnDX9burYvRh2aIZAkfS&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R

According to their videos, they were engaged by a perfume brand that happened to be one of Naiise's vendors.

The debt collector in the video mentioned that Naiise apparently owes their client a total of S$10,091.

Settling things amicably

One of the live videos documented that the debt collectors met up with Naiise's founder, Dennis Tay, at the parking lot of Jewel Changi Airport to settle the case amicably.

You can watch the conversation, which includes a mixture of English and Mandarin, here:

https://www.facebook.com/singaporedebtcollectionservice.sg/videos/261907062249271/?__cft__[0]=AZXBYIpxNXxTDfwhT5Dk70mXJ9MfAnlk2_ID2H9FLuLreaJJbJu7Er176kj7LcyV6f0Af6mvuFKoysx33a6QPlQ7-gq_xDFcz_uXIg3IINCHCGxzWU-IL1gHEl69ppS9nPLzVNWKTx_5HXZ1HMc-LoZmIpYN4CrWX2Z9SG8tLt-8Ng&__tn__=%2CO%2CP-R

Partial repayment made

On April 10, Singapore Debt Collection posted another update that Tay has made a partial repayment to their client.

According to them, the repayment was made using a percentage of the day's sales.

In a final post, the debt collectors concluded that they have personally given Tay a receipt as proof of Naiise's partial repayment to their client.

Polarising views

These posts have garnered up to 200 shares on Facebook.

Some viewers commended Singapore Debt Collection for their professionalism:

However, there were some others who didn't think too highly of the way these debt collectors handled the case.

Top image from Singapore Debt Collector and Naiise.