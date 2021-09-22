Back

No-holds-barred review: KFC's fried chicken & waffles & sweet potato poppers

A cheaper alternative to the popular cafe grub.

Fasiha Nazren | September 22, 2021, 06:16 PM

Fries and ice cream. Prosciutto and melon. Pineapples and pizza.

These are just some classic combinations that work.

And then there's the very successful chicken and waffles combination, based on the numerous cafes that serve them.

I, for one, wouldn't know if it works because:

  1. I've never tried chicken and waffles.

  2. I've never tried chicken and waffles thanks to the usually over S$20 price tag attached to it. (I'm no food connoisseur, but I'm pretty sure I can get waffles and fried chicken separately for a grand total of under S$10.)

But all of that ended today (Sep. 22) when I got to try KFC's Chicken 'N Waffles and Tenders 'N Waffles.

Technically, this isn't KFC's first attempt at the chicken and waffles trend.

The fast food restaurant previously launched the Breakfast Waffles, which was a breakfast-only item that pairs waffles with the OR chicken fillet.

The Chicken 'N Waffles and Tenders 'N Waffles, on the other hand, is available all day from 11am onwards.

 Chicken 'N Waffles

The Chicken 'N Waffles meal (S$8.95) comes with half a waffle, two fried chicken (you can choose between Original Recipe or Hot & Spicy. I received the latter.), a tub of caramel syrup and a drink.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The waffles are not the thinner, neighbourhood standard waffles that go best with a spread of kaya or chocolate.

It is slightly thicker, fluffier and less sweet, which goes well with the sweet caramel syrup and savoury fried chicken.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The only downside: It is quite troublesome to cut the chicken with the waffles together since it still has bones.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Though, if you have it at home, you can always use your hands.

Verdict: 7/10. Would give a higher score if I was better at using a fork and a knife.

Tenders 'N Waffles

This meal is slightly cheaper than the Chicken 'N Waffles meal at S$7.95.

No, that's not goreng pisang. Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

And I dare say that it is the better offering of the two because:

  1. It is boneless, making it easier to cut along with the waffles.

  2. It is a tad spicier than the fried chicken so it is less surfeiting.

  3. Again, it is the cheaper option.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Verdict: 8.5/10. Surprisingly impressed by this.

Tenders or fried chicken?

Most people would prefer fried chicken over tenders.

This time around, however, I'd recommend the tenders only because it pairs perfectly with the waffles.

In a press release, KFC said that the waffles are freshly made to order.

However, since the meals were delivered and I took some time to take photos instead of diving right in, the waffles weren't as crisp on the outside as they probably should be.

Though, we have to say that even after the waffles went cold, it was still soft and fluffy.

Perhaps dine-in would be the better way to enjoy this meal.

Bonus: Sweet potato poppers

I also received the sweet potato poppers that will only launch on Oct. 6.

It tastes as it looks: Deep fried sweet potato somethings.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

The sweet potato poppers essentially taste like mochi with a crisp outer layer and pure enough sweet potato filling.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

Photo by Fasiha Nazren.

It's called poppers for a reason since I couldn't seem to stop popping them into my mouth.

Would probably taste better if I warmed it for 10 seconds in the microwave but I was lazy.

Verdict: 9/10. Wish it was slightly bigger.

Top image by Fasiha Nazren.

