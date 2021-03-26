Back

KFC S'pore does Breakfast Waffles with fried chicken, scrambled eggs & sauteed mushrooms

Freshly made to order.

Belmont Lay | March 26, 2021, 02:11 AM

KFC has launched a new Breakfast Waffles in Singapore, available during breakfast hours from March 26, 2021.

There will be two versions to choose from: Waffle & Chicken Platter and Waffle & Sauté Mushrooms Platter.

KFC said its golden-brown waffles will be made to order, using a "traditional waffle maker".

Each platter includes "creamy scrambled eggs" on a fluffy American-style waffle.

Waffle & Sauté Mushrooms Platter Meal: S$8.65

This platter comes with "savoury scrambled eggs, sautéed mushrooms, and delicious turkey bacon" and served with a cup of coffee and hash brown.

Waffle & Chicken Platter Meal: S$8.95

The platter with the fried chicken costs 30 cents more as it has a crispy fried Original Recipe chicken fillet.

The rest of the items include the creamy scrambled eggs and a hash brown and coffee.

Waffle & Porridge Buddy Meal, S$12.95

KFC is also selling the waffles in a porridge set for two with a bowl of porridge, a choice of waffle platter, two hash browns and two coffees.

Available for dine-in and takeaway

The new Breakfast Waffles will be available for dine-in and takeaway till 10.45am at 53 KFC restaurant outlets.

They will also be available via GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo.

List of KFC restaurants serving Breakfast Waffles daily

· Ang Mo Kio Ave 6

· Bedok Town Square

· Buangkok

· Bugis Village

· Bukit Merah

· Bukit Panjang Plaza

· Canberra Plaza

· Chinatown Point

· Choa Chu Kang Lot1

· Clementi Mall

· Compass One

· East Point

· Far East Plaza

· HarbourFront Centre

· JEM

· Jurong Point

· Kallang Stadium

· NEX Shopping Mall

· Northpoint City

· Novena Square

· OneKM (KINEX Mall)

· Parkway Parade

· Plaza Singapura

· Punggol Plaza

· Rivervale Plaza (Sengkang)

· Sun Plaza

· Tampines Hub

· Tampines Mall

· Tiong Bahru Plaza

· Toa Payoh

· Waterway Point

· West Mall

· White Sands

· Woodlands 888

· Woodlands North Plaza

· Yew Tee Point

· Yung Ho

List of KFC restaurants serving waffles on weekends only

· City Square Mall

· Le Quest

· Coronation Shopping Plaza

· Nanyang Community Centre

· Downtown East

· Potong Pasir Community Centre

· Gek Poh Ville

· Punggol East

· Greenridge

· Tampines Express, Street 81

· Hillion Mall

· Tampines New Town, Street 11

· Home TeamNS Bukit Batok

· Thomson Plaza

· Jurong East Swimming Complex

· Yishun Ave 5

