KFC S'pore does Breakfast Waffles with fried chicken, scrambled eggs & sauteed mushrooms

KFC has launched a new Breakfast Waffles in Singapore, available during breakfast hours from March 26, 2021.
There will be two versions to choose from: Waffle & Chicken Platter and Waffle & Sauté Mushrooms Platter.
KFC said its golden-brown waffles will be made to order, using a "traditional waffle maker".
Each platter includes "creamy scrambled eggs" on a fluffy American-style waffle.
Waffle & Sauté Mushrooms Platter Meal: S$8.65
This platter comes with "savoury scrambled eggs, sautéed mushrooms, and delicious turkey bacon" and served with a cup of coffee and hash brown.
Waffle & Chicken Platter Meal: S$8.95
The platter with the fried chicken costs 30 cents more as it has a crispy fried Original Recipe chicken fillet.
The rest of the items include the creamy scrambled eggs and a hash brown and coffee.
Waffle & Porridge Buddy Meal, S$12.95
KFC is also selling the waffles in a porridge set for two with a bowl of porridge, a choice of waffle platter, two hash browns and two coffees.
Available for dine-in and takeaway
The new Breakfast Waffles will be available for dine-in and takeaway till 10.45am at 53 KFC restaurant outlets.
They will also be available via GrabFood, Foodpanda and Deliveroo.
List of KFC restaurants serving Breakfast Waffles daily
· Ang Mo Kio Ave 6
· Bedok Town Square
· Buangkok
· Bugis Village
· Bukit Merah
· Bukit Panjang Plaza
· Canberra Plaza
· Chinatown Point
· Choa Chu Kang Lot1
· Clementi Mall
· Compass One
· East Point
· Far East Plaza
· HarbourFront Centre
· JEM
· Jurong Point
· Kallang Stadium
· NEX Shopping Mall
· Northpoint City
· Novena Square
· OneKM (KINEX Mall)
· Parkway Parade
· Plaza Singapura
· Punggol Plaza
· Rivervale Plaza (Sengkang)
· Sun Plaza
· Tampines Hub
· Tampines Mall
· Tiong Bahru Plaza
· Toa Payoh
· Waterway Point
· West Mall
· White Sands
· Woodlands 888
· Woodlands North Plaza
· Yew Tee Point
· Yung Ho
List of KFC restaurants serving waffles on weekends only
· City Square Mall
· Le Quest
· Coronation Shopping Plaza
· Nanyang Community Centre
· Downtown East
· Potong Pasir Community Centre
· Gek Poh Ville
· Punggol East
· Greenridge
· Tampines Express, Street 81
· Hillion Mall
· Tampines New Town, Street 11
· Home TeamNS Bukit Batok
· Thomson Plaza
· Jurong East Swimming Complex
· Yishun Ave 5
