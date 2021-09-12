Jollibee takes over KFC at Bugis Village

The Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet at Bugis Village is no more.

News of its permanent closure was met with sadness as the KFC outlet at the corner of Bugis Village has been operating since 1992.

A KFC spokesperson confirmed with Mothership.sg that the outlet closed its doors for good at the end of August 2021.

Jollibee to take over space

However, all is not lost.

It has since been revealed that Jollibee will be taking over the space that KFC vacated.

The hoarding put up since at least Friday, Sep. 10 showed the Jollibee signage.

It also revealed that the outlet will begin operations in November 2021.

Jollibee first arrived in Singapore in 2013.

This is Jollibee's 12th outlet.

In August 2021, it was announced that Jollibee Foods Corporation (JFC) is fully taking over over Hong Kong dim sum chain Tim Ho Wan in a S$71.6 million deal.

Top photo via Damus Goh & Google Maps