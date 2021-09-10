KFC at Bugis Village closes permanently after nearly 30 years in operation

The Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet at Bugis Village has closed permanently.

Closed permanently

The Bugis Village outlet cannot be found listed as one of the existing outlets on the KFC website.

The next nearest outlet in the vicinity is the one located at Basement 1 inside Bugis Junction.

A search on Google would return the result that the Bugis Village KFC outlet is permanently closed.

The last Google review of the Bugis Village KFC outlet was penned a month ago, in August 2021.

The corner shop location where the Bugis Village outlet once stood has since been boarded up with white coloured boards.

There were also no notice signs to indicate that a renovation of the fast food franchise outlet was underway.

Confirmed closed

In response to Mothership's queries, a spokesperson from KFC confirmed that the outlet at Bugis Village has closed its doors for good at the end of August 2021.

It is understood to have shuttered without much fanfare.

No reason for its closure was given.

Popular meeting spot in the past

The outlet was opened at Bugis Village since the 1990s, according to an online commenter familiar with the location.

Another commenter weighed in with information to say that the KFC at Bugis Village started its operations in 1992.

Saddened by the outlet's closure, many went online to pay tribute to the outlet by sharing fond recollections of their time spent there.

It appears that the Bugis Village outlet was also a popular spot for couples in Singapore, where one customer even met her significant other at that very location.

Jollibee to take over

But not all fried chicken is lost.

The space looks set to be occupied by Jollibee, according to a photo shared by another commenter, Damus Goh.

Besides KFC, others remarked that several other establishments along the Bugis Village stretch of shophouses have also ceased operations for good, all of which were allegedly food and beverage outlets.

One example was Long John Silvers, which shuttered in 2020.

It is unclear if the change in tenants in Bugis Village is due to the upcoming revamp of the neighbouring Bugis Street.

CapitaLand manages both areas currently.

After it was awarded a tender for both Bugis Village and Bugis Street, the real estate group announced plans to integrate the retail area of Bugis street with Bugis Village.

However, these plans are still in their early stages.

