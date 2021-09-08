Jia Jia buries panda cub in bamboo & almost sits on baby as she regains her appetite

Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) has been screening footage of Jia Jia and her baby at the maternity facility via a panda cam every day since Aug. 26.

The video is uploaded on their YouTube channel daily at 4pm.

So, what antics have the panda mother and child been up to so far?

If you have met our giant pandas in River Safari, you might know that they generally lead a more sedentary lifestyle.

And for the most part, the hour-long streams features of a lot of lazing around, yawns, and stretches.

Jia Jia is usually seen cuddling her baby and laying down in various positions:

Back to bamboo

While her caretakers are still providing her with glucose water, Jia Jia's appetite seems to have returned.

On the Sep. 4 stream, the new mother is seen putting down the baby and settling in to munch on some fresh bamboo.

As she gets up, she makes sure to check that she has enough space to dig in, but almost squishes her cub anyway.

Bamboo everywhere

In fact, Jia Jia seems to have a habit of getting carried away while eating, and accidentally burying her baby in bamboo.

But the "super mum" Jia Jia remembers to retrieve her child, always picking her baby up with care for more cuddles.

Update on baby and father

As the baby slowly gains independence from its mother, WRS will soon be able to examine the cub properly to determine its gender.

In the latest photo update by WRS, the three-week-old cub appears healthy, showing off its adorable paw pads.

While it will be months before we can meet the cub, visitors to the River Safari will still be able to check up on the carefree father at the panda enclosure.

