Hjh Maimunah closes all outlets for a while due to Covid-19

Popular nasi padang eatery Hjh Maimunah has temporarily closed its outlets due to a Covid-19 incident emerging in one of them.

The chain of five branches are located at Jalan Pisang, City Square Mall, Tampines Mall, Hong Leong Building and Joo Chiat.

Hjh Maimunah also runs catering services.

The Jalan Pisang outlet was recently named on the Michelin Bib Gourmand list for its quality food at value-for-money prices.

The restaurant said in a Facebook post on Sep. 21: "Hjh Maimunah outlets will be temporarily closed till further notice due to a Covid-related incident in one of our outlets."

The post also advised customers who had recently visited Hjh Maimunah outlets to monitor their health closely.

The closure was said to be a safety measure, and all outlets will be closed for deep cleaning and disinfecting.

It will stop all operations for the time being.

"Pre-orders will be cancelled and refunded. We will not be taking any orders for the time being," the restaurant said.

The restaurant has apologised to customers for any inconvenience caused and thanked them for their support.

