Hjh Maimunah Restaurant opens new outlet at Tampines Mall Kopitiam

Hjh Maimunah fans, rejoice.

The halal restaurant, famous for its scrumptious nasi padang, has opened a new stall at Tampines Mall's Kopitiam.

The announcement was made on Hjh Maimunah's Facebook page on Oct. 21.

Including this new one, Hjh Maimunah now has four outlets in Singapore.

The other three are located at Geylang Serai, Jln Pisang, and City Square Mall.

"Mini" concept

This is also the restaurant's second outlet in a food court.

The new stall appears to have the same "mini" concept as the one in City Square Mall.

However, the restaurant still promises the same quality of food:

"We might be called a Mini, but still big as ever on our flavours."

Popular dishes

Here are some of the restaurant's most popular dishes:

https://www.facebook.com/maimunahfoods/photos/a.150514148492052/1403869436489844https://www.facebook.com/maimunahfoods/photos/a.150514148492052/1044251482451643https://www.facebook.com/maimunahfoods/photos/a.150514148492052/1079179178958873

Details

Location:

Tampines Mall Kopitiam, #04-27/28/29

4 Tampines Central 5

Singapore 529510

Operating hours: 10am to 10pm

