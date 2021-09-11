Western stall giving out 600 free lunches in Chinatown on Sep. 14 & 18, 2021 at 12:30pm

Anyone who is in need of a free meal can head down to Chinatown on Sep. 14 and 18, 2021.

Western food stall Five Dragons Western & Grill is giving away 300 packets of free food on each of those two dates at 12:30pm.

The food distribution will be held near the Chinatown Visitor Centre behind the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple.

Each person is limited to one serving of food — with a choice of two options: chicken wing egg fried rice, and vegetarian pasta.

The chicken wing egg fried rice option includes egg fried rice, potato dippers and a chicken wing.

The vegetarian tomato sauce pasta comes with broccoli and mushrooms.

Stall owner Anson Tan told Mothership that each individual will also receive two pieces of disposable masks with the food.

Five Dragons Western & Grill is not Halal-certified but their menu does not contain pork or lard.

According to Tan, the utensils for vegetarian meals are separate from those used for non-vegetarian items.

In addition, on Sep. 18, each individual will also be given a 50-gram traditional mooncake filled with low sugar lotus paste and red bean paste with gua zi (roasted plant seeds) in a sealed pack to ring in the approaching Mid-Autumn Festival.

Affordable Western cuisine

Speaking to Mothership, owner Anson Tan said the stall first opened in May this year, with the aim of offering affordable Western cuisine.

This is not their first charity initiative.

Since May 21, they have begun giving out food on a weekly basis — to Sengkang residents in need (in collaboration with the Sengkang Residents' Committee) and in the Chinatown area.

Tan also shared that their stall has a pay-it-forward system in place.

Those who are keen to sponsor some free meals can reach out to them.

Anyone who drops by during their opening hours can also ask for one free meal, no questions asked, Tan said.

While the free meals are limited to specific menu items, the stall also sells a wider range of dishes.

Here's their full menu:

You may also make orders online here.

Five Dragons Western and Grill

Address: 261 Waterloo Street, #01-29, Singapore 180261

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 11am to 8pm

