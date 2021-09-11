Back

Western stall giving out 600 free lunches in Chinatown on Sep. 14 & 18, 2021 at 12:30pm

There might actually be free lunch in this world.

Karen Lui | September 11, 2021, 03:15 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Anyone who is in need of a free meal can head down to Chinatown on Sep. 14 and 18, 2021.

Western food stall Five Dragons Western & Grill is giving away 300 packets of free food on each of those two dates at 12:30pm.

The food distribution will be held near the Chinatown Visitor Centre behind the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple.

Each person is limited to one serving of food — with a choice of two options: chicken wing egg fried rice, and vegetarian pasta.

Chicken wing egg fried rice. Image by Five Dragons.

The chicken wing egg fried rice option includes egg fried rice, potato dippers and a chicken wing.

Vegetarian pasta. Photo by Five Dragons.

The vegetarian tomato sauce pasta comes with broccoli and mushrooms.

Stall owner Anson Tan told Mothership that each individual will also receive two pieces of disposable masks with the food.

Five Dragons Western & Grill is not Halal-certified but their menu does not contain pork or lard.

According to Tan, the utensils for vegetarian meals are separate from those used for non-vegetarian items.

In addition, on Sep. 18, each individual will also be given a 50-gram traditional mooncake filled with low sugar lotus paste and red bean paste with gua zi (roasted plant seeds) in a sealed pack to ring in the approaching Mid-Autumn Festival.

Affordable Western cuisine

Speaking to Mothership, owner Anson Tan said the stall first opened in May this year, with the aim of offering affordable Western cuisine.

This is not their first charity initiative.

Since May 21, they have begun giving out food on a weekly basis — to Sengkang residents in need (in collaboration with the Sengkang Residents' Committee) and in the Chinatown area.

Tan also shared that their stall has a pay-it-forward system in place.

Photo by Five Dragons.

Those who are keen to sponsor some free meals can reach out to them.

Anyone who drops by during their opening hours can also ask for one free meal, no questions asked, Tan said.

While the free meals are limited to specific menu items, the stall also sells a wider range of dishes.

Here's their full menu:

Image by Five Dragons.

Image by Five Dragons.

You may also make orders online here.

Five Dragons Western and Grill

Photo by Lim Wee Yang via Google Maps.

Address: 261 Waterloo Street, #01-29, Singapore 180261

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 11am to 8pm

Top images by Five Dragons.

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.

See you in our inbox!

S'porean suicide survivor now finds joy helping others 'find hope & a will to live'

Stories of Us: Serene Ho’s tragic experiences growing up pushed her to suicide, but she has come out on the other end with hope.

September 11, 2021, 02:00 PM

New coastal arboretum on Pulau Ubin featuring 70 plant species, including critically-endangered ones

NParks also announced the discovery of two new insects.

September 11, 2021, 12:33 PM

S'pore police investigating 8 persons aged between 23 to 70 for suspected illegal gambling

A 41-year-old woman was also arrested.

September 11, 2021, 12:16 PM

PUB: Unauthorised drainage works by construction firm Samwoh caused 2-hour flooding at Tampines-Pasir Ris junction on Aug. 20

Man-made reason and could have been avoided.

September 11, 2021, 12:12 PM

I used to think investing was not for regular folks like me. I now realise that's not true

It’s not necessary to obsessively monitor the market all the time either.

September 11, 2021, 12:01 PM

Thailand opening Bangkok to vaccinated tourists in Oct. 2021

Good news for those who miss going to Thailand.

September 11, 2021, 11:43 AM

Tortoise in Thailand stages daring escapes, opening house gate with its shell more than once

Never stop trying.

September 11, 2021, 11:08 AM

‘How do we keep our athletes in the game?’ asks Olympic swimmer who represented S’pore at age 16

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

September 11, 2021, 10:46 AM

Bus interchange clusters: Longer waiting time for buses expected due to bus captain shortage

The increases in waiting time are mostly below five minutes, with a few stretching to more than 10 minutes.

September 11, 2021, 10:04 AM

Yip Pin Xiu has 5 Paralympic gold medals, but her total award is equivalent to 1 Olympic medal. Why?

A case of two different gold medals in Singapore.

September 11, 2021, 09:40 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.