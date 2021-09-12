Back

Closure of Chinatown Complex from Sep. 12 - Sep. 15 after 66 cases linked to cluster

555 cases of Covid-19 infection were also reported today.

Karen Lui | September 12, 2021, 12:22 AM

Closure of Chinatown Complex

The Ministry of Health (MOH) is investigating cases of Covid-19 infection amongst individuals who work in Chinatown Complex (335 Smith Street).

A total of 66 cases are currently linked to the cluster.

Of these, 63 work at Chinatown Complex, comprising 58 stallholders and stall assistants, four cleaners and one Safe Distancing Ambassador working at the Complex.

The remaining three are household contacts of cases.

To break any potential chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning of the premises, Chinatown Complex will be closed to all members of the public from 3pm on Sep. 12 to 11:59pm on Sep. 15.

All staff working at Chinatown Complex are being tested for Covid-19.

To cast a wide net around the cases, and to contain the cluster quickly, persons who have logged in with SafeEntry to Chinatown Complex from Sep. 8 to Sep. 11 will be issued Health Risk Alerts (HRA).

They are strongly encouraged to go for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test as soon as possible and to reduce their social interactions for 14 days.

To uncover any community infection cases, MOH will extend free Covid-19 testing to members of the public who had visited Chinatown Complex between Sep. 8 and Sep. 11, but who do not receive HRAs.

Click here for more information on the testing operations.

All visitors to Chinatown Complex between Sep. 8  and Sep. 11 are advised to monitor their health closely, and minimise social interactions as far as possible, for 14 days from their date of visit.

They are encouraged to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell.

486 community cases

MOH also confirmed 555 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Saturday (Sep. 11).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore to 71,167.

Among the cases are 486 community cases and 64 dormitory residents.

145 of the local cases are seniors who are above 60 years old.

Five imported cases

There are five imported cases, who have already been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

All five developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

Condition of hospitalised cases

As of 12pm on Sep. 11, 2021, 708 Covid-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are currently 35 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and seven are in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 33 are seniors above 60 years.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated people who became severely ill or died is 4.6 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 0.8 per cent.

14 active clusters

MOH is closely monitoring 14 active clusters, which have already been ringfenced through tracing, testing and isolation.

Update on vaccination progress

As of Sep. 11, 81 per cent of Singapore's population have completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 84 per cent have received at least one dose.

MOH has administered a total of 8,846,497 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), covering 4,551,854 individuals, with 4,411,550 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 176,732 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered, covering 86,561 individuals.

Top image via Chinatown Complex Hawker Centre/Facebook.

