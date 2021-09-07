Back

FatPapas closing last outlet at Bali Lane

Thanks for the memories.

Fasiha Nazren | September 07, 2021, 02:34 PM

Purveyors of halal food in Singapore would have heard of FatPapas.

Specialising in burgers and shakes, FatPapas is a joint venture between founder of Fatboy's Bernie Tay and Singaporean entertainer Sheikh Haikel.

Last day on Sep. 12

On Sep. 7, the restaurant announced that it will be closing soon.

Its last day will be this Sunday (Sep. 12).

FatPapas opened its first outlet at Bali Lane in 2017.

They are known for their burgers like the Bushtucker (S$15).

And hearty milkshakes (S$10), with popular flavours like chocolate, strawberry and vanilla.

At its peak, FatPapas had five outlets in Singapore and one in Kuala Lumpur.

In a 2019 interview with Mothership, Haikel shared that opening FatPapas was a way to thank his fans for their support.

FatPapas will still be open till Sep. 12.

Till then, those who love their burgers can come to dine in, takeaway or opt for delivery.

Details

17 Bali Lane Singapore 189853

Opening hours: 11:30am to 10pm (last order at 9pm), daily

Top image from Google Maps and @fatpapas on Instagram.

