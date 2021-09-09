Eggslut S'pore sees queues from 8am on opening day

Los Angeles restaurant Eggslut has opened its doors in Singapore today (Sep. 9).

The average reader would have seen this article coming: Singaporeans flocking to the store hours before its opening time and camping in wait.

A spokesperson for the restaurant told Mothership that the earliest diner reached at 8am, which is three hours before its official opening time of 11am.

A queue barrier had been set up, with safe distancing markers on the floor.

Some came particularly well-prepared, as evidenced by the book and seating material:

However, the waiting time was "quite fluid," and no dine-in time limit was imposed on the diners.

Founded in 2011, Eggslut is known for its egg-driven menu.

The Singapore outlet, which is also the brand's foray into Southeast Asia, is brought in by SPC Group—the same company that introduced Shake Shack to Singapore.

Here's what they were queuing for:

Top image via Eggslut Singapore