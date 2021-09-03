Eggslut finally comes to Scotts Square on Sep. 9, 2021

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Sluts for eggs, get ready for Sep. 9: Eggslut is officially opening at Scotts Square.
This will not only be its first outlet in Singapore, but also its first in Southeast Asia.
Nice, airy interiors, with a glass facade overlooking the street.
The Los Angeles restaurant is so named after its egg-dominated menu, comprising six core signature sandwiches.
Here are some lethal combinations that can come out of eggs:
- Fairfax: scrambled eggs over caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, sriracha mayonnaise
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese: applewood smoked bacon, medium egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle ketchup
- Gaucho: wagyu tri-tip steak, medium egg, chimichurri, red onions, arugula
- The Slut (not a sandwich): house-made potato puree in a glass jar, coddled egg, gray salt and chives, baguette toast
Complement your eggs with sides and drinks—salad, truffle hash browns, and buttermilk biscuits are just some of the sides, while craft sodas and coffee by Common Man Coffee Roasters are available to wash it all down.
Here's the full menu:
Eggslut
Opens Sep. 9, 2021, 11am. First 100 customers will receive an Eggslut gift.
Address: #01-12, Scotts Square, 6 Scotts Road, Singapore 228209.
Opening Hours: 8am – 10pm, daily
