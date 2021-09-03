Eggslut finally comes to Scotts Square on Sep. 9, 2021

Sluts for eggs, get ready for Sep. 9: Eggslut is officially opening at Scotts Square.

This will not only be its first outlet in Singapore, but also its first in Southeast Asia.

Nice, airy interiors, with a glass facade overlooking the street.

The Los Angeles restaurant is so named after its egg-dominated menu, comprising six core signature sandwiches.

Here are some lethal combinations that can come out of eggs:

Fairfax : scrambled eggs over caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, sriracha mayonnaise

: scrambled eggs over caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, sriracha mayonnaise Bacon, Egg & Cheese : applewood smoked bacon, medium egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle ketchup

: applewood smoked bacon, medium egg, cheddar cheese, chipotle ketchup Gaucho : wagyu tri-tip steak, medium egg, chimichurri, red onions, arugula

: wagyu tri-tip steak, medium egg, chimichurri, red onions, arugula The Slut (not a sandwich): house-made potato puree in a glass jar, coddled egg, gray salt and chives, baguette toast

Complement your eggs with sides and drinks—salad, truffle hash browns, and buttermilk biscuits are just some of the sides, while craft sodas and coffee by Common Man Coffee Roasters are available to wash it all down.

Here's the full menu:

Eggslut

Opens Sep. 9, 2021, 11am. First 100 customers will receive an Eggslut gift.

Address: #01-12, Scotts Square, 6 Scotts Road, Singapore 228209.

Opening Hours: 8am – 10pm, daily

Top image via Eggslut Singapore, @mcrbites via @eggslut on Instagram