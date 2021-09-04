21 new Covid-19 cases added to Changi General Hospital cluster

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 259 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Saturday (Sep. 4).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore to 68,469.

253 locally transmitted cases

There are 253 cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases.

84 are linked to previous cases, and have already been placed on quarantine. 53 are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance.

116 are currently unlinked.

Six imported cases

In addition, there are six imported cases.

Four were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed Covid-19 during stay-home notice or isolation.

Three new clusters

There are three new cluster today:

Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard (eight total cases)

Radiance Student Care Centre (four total cases)

Orient Goldsmiths & Jewellers staff (three total cases)

The total number of active clusters in Singapore now stands at 62.

21 new cases added to CGH cluster

21 new cases were also added to the Changi General Hospital (CGH) cluster, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to 36.

More community cases, more unlinked cases

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 551 cases in the week before to 1,167 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from 128 cases in the week before to 470 cases in the past week.

The seven-day moving average number of all linked community cases and all unlinked community cases are 99.6 and 67.1 respectively.

Condition of hospitalised cases

608 cases are currently warded in hospital.

There are currently 22 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and five in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 22 are seniors above 60 years, of whom 12 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

According to MOH, there is continuing evidence that almost all fully-vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless if they had underlying medical conditions that made them more susceptible.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated who became severely ill or died is 7.1 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.1 per cent.

Progress of vaccination programme

As of Sep. 3, MOH has administered a total of 8,765,482 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), covering 4,527,338 individuals, with 4,357,467 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 170,144 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered as of Sep. 3, covering 86,019 individuals.

In total, 81 per cent of Singapore's population has completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, while 83 percent has received at least one dose.

Top image by Gregory Athanasius via Google Maps.