Back

21 new Covid-19 cases added to Changi General Hospital cluster

Today's full update.

Syahindah Ishak | September 04, 2021, 11:16 PM

Events

Klook Comedy and Musical Events

21 August 2021 - 19 December 2021

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 259 new cases of Covid-19 infection in Singapore on Saturday (Sep. 4).

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore to 68,469.

253 locally transmitted cases

There are 253 cases of locally transmitted Covid-19 cases.

84 are linked to previous cases, and have already been placed on quarantine. 53 are linked to previous cases and were detected through surveillance.

116 are currently unlinked.

Six imported cases

In addition, there are six imported cases.

Four were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while two developed Covid-19 during stay-home notice or isolation.

Three new clusters

There are three new cluster today:

  • Sembcorp Marine Tuas Boulevard Yard (eight total cases)

  • Radiance Student Care Centre (four total cases)

  • Orient Goldsmiths & Jewellers staff (three total cases)

The total number of active clusters in Singapore now stands at 62.

21 new cases added to CGH cluster

21 new cases were also added to the Changi General Hospital (CGH) cluster, bringing the total number of cases in the cluster to 36.

More community cases, more unlinked cases

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 551 cases in the week before to 1,167 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from 128 cases in the week before to 470 cases in the past week.

The seven-day moving average number of all linked community cases and all unlinked community cases are 99.6 and 67.1 respectively.

Condition of hospitalised cases

608 cases are currently warded in hospital.

There are currently 22 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and five in critical condition in the ICU.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 22 are seniors above 60 years, of whom 12 are completely unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

According to MOH, there is continuing evidence that almost all fully-vaccinated individuals do not suffer serious disease when infected, unless if they had underlying medical conditions that made them more susceptible.

Over the last 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated who became severely ill or died is 7.1 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated is 1.1 per cent.

Progress of vaccination programme

As of Sep. 3, MOH has administered a total of 8,765,482 doses of Covid-19 vaccines under the national vaccination programme (Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty and Moderna), covering 4,527,338 individuals, with 4,357,467 individuals having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 170,144 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organization’s Emergency Use Listing (WHO EUL) have been administered as of Sep. 3, covering 86,019 individuals.

In total, 81 per cent of Singapore's population has completed their full regimen/received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, while 83 percent has received at least one dose.

Follow and listen to our podcast here:

Top image by Gregory Athanasius via Google Maps.

S'porean's photo of Bishan otter dragging stunned & reluctant pup makes it to international award finals

Otter-ly relatable.

September 04, 2021, 10:39 PM

Not in MOH or HSA's interest to hide vaccine-related adverse events: MOH responds to Facebook post

MOH reaffirmed that to date, there are no deaths in Singapore found to be directly linked to vaccination.

September 04, 2021, 09:48 PM

New restaurant at Prinsep hidden behind old school mama shop

A flavourful and tipsy trip down memory lane.

September 04, 2021, 07:45 PM

116 unlinked cases among 259 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore

More updates tonight.

September 04, 2021, 06:15 PM

All 14 Covid-19 cases from Changi General Hospital cluster are staff members, none critically ill

These cases are not linked to the earlier cluster.

September 04, 2021, 05:51 PM

A closer look at Sentosa's curious motorcycle ban

Motorcyclists in Singapore have long dealt with the inconvenience of not being allowed to ride their bikes into the island.

September 04, 2021, 04:59 PM

NEA to take action against 3 individuals who dumped joss paper in canal

Boxes of joss paper were emptied into the waterway.

September 04, 2021, 04:30 PM

M'sian-S'porean singer Cheryl K duets 'Endless Love' with Lionel Richie for American Idol audition

The stuff of dreams.

September 04, 2021, 04:14 PM

Little Miss Coconut, not related to Mr Coconut, opens at Admiralty

Not his daughter.

September 04, 2021, 03:09 PM

Man in the nude with face mask on in Buangkok referred to IMH for assessment

He was arrested by the police.

September 04, 2021, 02:47 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.