All 14 Covid-19 cases from Changi General Hospital cluster are staff members, none critically ill

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced a new Covid-19 cluster at Changi General Hospital (CGH) on Sep. 3, 2021.

There are currently 14 cases in the cluster.

In a press release on Saturday (Sep. 4), CGH stated that all 14 cases are staff members, most of whom are from outsourced service partners.

These cases are not linked to the earlier cluster.

Almost all are fully vaccinated

According to CGH, almost all of the cases are fully vaccinated, and had adhered to safe management measures.

None of them are critically ill, largely due to their vaccination.

CGH also said that the affected staff have their workplaces at the hospital’s basement level, and do not have direct interaction with patients in their course of work.

Precautionary measures and more testing

CGH further explained that precautionary measures, such as thorough cleaning and disinfection of the relevant areas, have been completed.

Infection control protocols are also in place on the CGH campus.

In addition, CGH is actively tracing and testing to ring-fence the infections.

Swab testing has been largely completed for CGH staff who work at the basement level.

But as an added precautionary measure, all CGH staff, including outsourced service partners, will undergo a one-time self-administered antigen rapid test (ART).

This is on top of the Rostered Routine Testing (RRT) regime established for patient-fronting staff.

CGH working with MOH

Staff identified as close contacts have been placed on quarantine orders or on leave of absence pending further investigations.

CGH is working closely with MOH, and epidemiological investigations are ongoing for the positive cases.

Clinical areas are not affected and the hospital remains safe for clinical appointments and ward visitation, with adherence to prevailing visitation guidelines.

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via CGH/FB.