Diners at Chin Mee Chin Confectionery in Katong can expect average waiting time of 40 to 45 minutes

Since their closure in 2018, fans have been anticipating the reopening of Chin Mee Chin (CMC) Confectionery after announcing their partnership with F&B group Ebb & Flow Group.

After repeated delays in their opening, they finally reopened on Sep. 15, 2021.

For the uninitiated, CMC's origins can be traced all way back to 1925 when they first started as a bread delivery business.

Facade and interior

It's hard to miss the bright blue iconic coffee shop with its eye-catching bold red signage.

Decked out in original mosaic flooring, tiled walls, vintage marble-top tables and bent-wood chairs, the revamped coffee shop offers a slice of vintage nostalgia.

It boasts a seating capacity of 40.

Menu

Check out the old-school Kaya Toast breakfast set (S$4.90 for toast set with eggs and kopi or teh) featuring buns that have been gently toasted over a charcoal fire.

Other classics you can order are crumbly plain cupcakes (S$1.60), luncheon meat buns, (S$2), and retro hae bee hiam buns (S$2.20) filled with house-made spicy dried shrimp floss.

New items introduced during this reopening include the coffee gula melaka chiffon cake (S$2.20), peanut butter and chocolate tart (S$2.20), and layered cheesecake brownie (S$2.60).

Check out the full menu:

40 to 45 minutes of waiting time

It is expected for such venues to experience long queues upon opening.

A customer, Derrick Tan, shared that he had queued for an hour when he arrived on the morning one Sep. 17.

Even after two weeks, the queue remains strong and a CMC Confectionery representative told Mothership that the average waiting time is 40 to 45 minutes.

If you think you can beat the queue with a takeaway order, think again.

Available from 8am to 3:45pm, takeaway orders do not have a separate queue presently, the representative said.

You can place your order at the cashier counter in the shop and the buzzer you receive will notify you when your order is ready.

If you think you can beat the queue by showing up during off-peak hours, you're also mistaken.

The representative shared with us that they are busy when they open each day and there are no specific off-peak hours.

"Items are sold out but also replenished throughout the day — we are trying our best to meet the demands and appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding."

However, once you've secured a table after waiting patiently, you need not fret about rushing to finish your food.

The CMC representative confirmed that there is no time limit for dining-in but are "greatly appreciative" of customers who leave their tables after finishing their orders to give others their turn to dine-in as well.

In adherence to current social distancing measures, they are currently accepting dine-in groups of two.

While their priority is to fine-tune and stabilise operations to deliver a positive experience for all customers, we were told that CMC Confectionery is already working on a few new items that may be introduced in due time.

Chin Mee Chin Confectionery

Address: 204 East Coast Rd, Singapore 428903

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Sunday, 8am to 4pm

Top images by @saltyaaron on Instagram and CMC Confectionery.