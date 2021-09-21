New cat cafe in Katong lets you obsess over fluffs for S$12/hour, comes with free kitty meringue biscuit

Katong is home to a number of hipster cafes, and there's a new kid on the block in the form of a cat cafe Paws Claws Petstore.

Located across the street from Tigerlily Patisserie and a stone's throw away from other food haunts, cat lovers can pop by for some pre- or post-mealtime relaxation with the adorable cats.

Resident cats

A representative tells Mothership that they have a total of 17 cats that are divided into two separate shifts.

The two-storey shophouse houses half of the resident cats on the second level, where they can eat and rest.

Visitors will be able to interact with about eight to 10 cats during their visiting hours, the rep added.

The recent batch of kittens is the last of its family tree, as the cats had to be neutered in compliance with the law in order to open the cat cafe, they said.

Cat cafe space

Check out the adorable kitty playground with tables and seats for the humans.

They also sell cat-related products.

Admission charges

Each person is charged S$12 for the first hour in the cafe.

Subsequent 30-minute and hourly extensions are priced at S$5 and S$8 respectively.

Only two to five persons from the same group will be permitted entry for each session.

Different groups of customers are not allowed to intermingle, and there is a minimum age requirement of seven years old in order to enter.

Children 12 and below are expected to be accompanied by an adult who is either their parent or guardian.

Those who are keen to hang out with the cute kitties can drop them a Direct Message on Instagram @pawsclawspetstore (not @pawsclawscatcafe as it is no longer in use) to book an appointment.

Visitors are required to adhere to the following rules:

Visitors should also avoid picking the cats up unless permission has been sought from the owner to do so.

Kitty meringue biscuits

According to the spokesperson, the cat cafe will not be serving any food and drinks for the time being.

However, customers will be able to receive complimentary adorable kitty meringue biscuits (for human consumption, of course!) in a sealed packaging that they can take with them when they leave.

Overwhelming bookings

While they have been in the grooming scene for about seven years, the cat cafe is newly opened.

The shop space was previously used for another business - the sale of crystals and gemstones.

Due to the adverse effects of the pandemic, worsened by an oversaturated crystal industry that still sees more people joining as sellers, they made the decision to close it down and pivot to a cat cafe.

The representative revealed that they have always thought about opening a cat cafe and have been encouraged by friends and family to do so.

Paws Claws Petstore

Address: 331 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore

Opening hours: 11am to 8pm, daily (by appointment only)

Top images by Paws Claws Petstore.