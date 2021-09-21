Back

New cat cafe in Katong lets you obsess over fluffs for S$12/hour, comes with free kitty meringue biscuit

So flooofy!

Karen Lui | September 21, 2021, 06:01 PM

Events

My Community Festival 2021

10 September 2021 - 03 October 2021

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Katong is home to a number of hipster cafes, and there's a new kid on the block in the form of a cat cafe Paws Claws Petstore.

Located across the street from Tigerlily Patisserie and a stone's throw away from other food haunts, cat lovers can pop by for some pre- or post-mealtime relaxation with the adorable cats.

Resident cats

Photo by @pawsclawspetstore on Instagram.

A representative tells Mothership that they have a total of 17 cats that are divided into two separate shifts.

The two-storey shophouse houses half of the resident cats on the second level, where they can eat and rest.

Visitors will be able to interact with about eight to 10 cats during their visiting hours, the rep added.

Photo by @pawsclawspetstore on Instagram.

Photo by @pawsclawspetstore on Instagram.

The recent batch of kittens is the last of its family tree, as the cats had to be neutered in compliance with the law in order to open the cat cafe, they said.

Cat cafe space

Check out the adorable kitty playground with tables and seats for the humans.

Photo by Paws Claws Petstore.

Photo by Paws Claws Petstore.

Photo by Paws Claws Petstore.

Photo by Paws Claws Petstore.

They also sell cat-related products.

Photo by Paws Claws Petstore.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paws Claws Cat Cafe & Grooming (@pawsnclawscatcafe)

Admission charges

Each person is charged S$12 for the first hour in the cafe.

Subsequent 30-minute and hourly extensions are priced at S$5 and S$8 respectively.

Only two to five persons from the same group will be permitted entry for each session.

Different groups of customers are not allowed to intermingle, and there is a minimum age requirement of seven years old in order to enter.

Children 12 and below are expected to be accompanied by an adult who is either their parent or guardian.

Those who are keen to hang out with the cute kitties can drop them a Direct Message on Instagram @pawsclawspetstore (not @pawsclawscatcafe as it is no longer in use) to book an appointment.

Visitors are required to adhere to the following rules:

Image by Paws Claws Petstore.

Visitors should also avoid picking the cats up unless permission has been sought from the owner to do so.

Kitty meringue biscuits

According to the spokesperson, the cat cafe will not be serving any food and drinks for the time being.

However, customers will be able to receive complimentary adorable kitty meringue biscuits (for human consumption, of course!) in a sealed packaging that they can take with them when they leave.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paws Claws Petstore (@pawsclawspetstore)

Overwhelming bookings

While they have been in the grooming scene for about seven years, the cat cafe is newly opened.

The shop space was previously used for another business - the sale of crystals and gemstones.

Due to the adverse effects of the pandemic, worsened by an oversaturated crystal industry that still sees more people joining as sellers, they made the decision to close it down and pivot to a cat cafe.

The representative revealed that they have always thought about opening a cat cafe and have been encouraged by friends and family to do so.

Screenshot via @pawsclawspetstore on Instagram.

Paws Claws Petstore

Address: 331 Joo Chiat Road, Singapore

Opening hours: 11am to 8pm, daily (by appointment only)

Top images by Paws Claws Petstore.

Free things here 📣❗️

Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.

While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.

See you in our inbox!

Casuarina Curry MacPherson runs S$7.90 prata buffet with over 25 types of prata from Sep. 27 to Oct. 1

It's prata timeeeeeeeee

September 21, 2021, 05:55 PM

Late lawyer, 28, first to be posthumously admitted to S'pore Bar 3 months after sudden death

Vikram had always wanted to practice law, following in the footsteps of his father and uncle.

September 21, 2021, 05:33 PM

Vivian Balakrishnan to attend UN General Assembly in New York from Sep. 21 to 25

He will also be visitng Washington D.C. for a working visit from Sep. 26 to 29.

September 21, 2021, 04:45 PM

Coffee Bean S'pore sells Mickey or Minnie Mouse carrier with drink for S$15.90

Cute.

September 21, 2021, 04:10 PM

WP's Jamus Lim makes a case for S'pore to go maskless outdoors

Commenters were both for and against it.

September 21, 2021, 04:03 PM

S'porean husband & Thai wife sell Phuket-style dry rice porridge at Lavender coffee shop

Moo means pork in Thai.

September 21, 2021, 03:52 PM

Homeless woman, 60, stays next to Toa Payoh waste collection point after positive Covid-19 result

The police has since responded to the matter.

September 21, 2021, 03:33 PM

Man, 30, charged for racist attack on S'porean woman in Choa Chu Kang

The alleged attack has been condemned by leaders in Singapore.

September 21, 2021, 02:53 PM

US lifting travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign travellers in November

Foreign nationals will need to present proof of vaccination before travel.

September 21, 2021, 02:50 PM

Police investigating 44 people after tipoff about unlicensed KTV in industrial area on New Year's Day 2021

Police found them allegedly consuming alcohol and socialising.

September 21, 2021, 01:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.