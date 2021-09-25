Back

HDB & URA car parks grace periods extended to 20 minutes for delivery riders from Sep. 27

The grace period is currently 10 minutes.

Low Jia Ying | September 25, 2021, 11:20 AM

The grace period at Housing and Development Board (HDB) and Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) car parks will be extended from 10 minutes to 20 minutes for delivery drivers and riders, starting from Monday (Sep. 27).

This was announced in a Facebook post by Minister for National Development Desmond Lee on Friday (Sep. 24).

Increase in number of deliveries

Lee said that as Singaporeans reduce their number of social activities due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, there will likely "be an increasing demand for deliveries of food, household essentials and other items".

HDB and URA will therefore reintroduce the extended grace period for parking at their car parks from Sep. 27 until further notice.

Extended grace periods at HDB and URA car parks was rescinded on Aug. 19, 2021 in line with the easing of restrictions then.

Riders can use loading and unloading bays for deliveries

HDB also reminded delivery riders in a Facebook post on Friday that delivery riders may make use of loading and unloading bays to make quick home deliveries.

Lee had clarified back in 2020 that delivery riders may use loading and unloading bays for deliveries.

