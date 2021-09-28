So you've gotten a Covid-19 positive ART result. Should you go for a PCR test now?

Previously, the Ministry of Health (MOH) published a 10-step guide on what to do if you were awaiting your Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) swab test after testing positive on your Antigen Rapid Test (ART).

But if you've tested positive on your ART self-test, how do you even go about deciding in the first place whether you should go out to get a PCR test?

Here's what you need to know, based on an updated version of MOH's FAQs on Sep. 25.

I have a positive ART test. Should I get a PCR test?

You don't need to get a confirmatory PCR test unless you meet any of these criteria:

You have any symptoms of Covid-19 at any time, such as fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, loss of taste or smell

at any time, such as fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, loss of taste or smell You are under a quarantine order , stay-home notice or have received a Health Risk Warning

, or have received a You work in healthcare or eldercare

or You work or study in pre-schools or primary schools

or You are above the age of 80 years old (for the vaccinated) or 70 years old (for the unvaccinated)

If you do not meet the criteria and choose to undergo a PCR test, you may be charged for the confirmatory PCR test at the clinic's prevailing charges.

What do I do if I'm asymptomatic?

Step 1: If you are asymptomatic and test positive on your ART self-test, you should self-isolate at home. If you live with others, you should isolate within one room, which preferably has an attached bathroom, with the door closed.

Step 2: Take precautions to keep the others in your household safe. If you need to leave your isolation room, such as to use the toilet or to collect meals, you should put on a surgical mask before opening the door, and keep a two-metre distance or more from others.

Wash your hands often, keep the windows open so that the house is well-ventilated, and if you have to share a bathroom, wipe down the surfaces every time you use.

Step 3: After 72 hours, take another ART. If it is negative, you may resume your daily activities, unless you're on a quarantine order.

If the second ART is also positive, you should continue to self-isolate and continue to take ART self-tests, with at least one day in between each test.

Once you receive a negative result, you may stop self-isolation and resume your daily activities.

You do not need to submit any of these ART results to MOH, nor do you need to take a confirmatory PCR, unless you are on quarantine order or fulfil any of the criteria listed above.

I've developed symptoms. What do I do?

Step 1: If you develop symptoms, such as fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, you should immediately take a photo of your ART test result, together with your ID in the same photo. Throw away the used test kit and wash your hands.

Step 2: Visit a Swab and Send Home (SASH) clinic for a PCR test. You can find the nearest one to you here. You should call ahead in order to find the best time to visit.

Step 3: Collect the following things, which you'll need to bring with you:

The photo of your ART test result and your ID

NRIC or birth certificate

Pioneer Generation (PG) card, Merdeka Generation (MG) card, Public Assistance (PA) card, and your CHAS card, if applicable

Step 4: Travel to the clinic by car or taxi. If you take a taxi, sit alone in the back seat, on the opposite side of the driver. Wind down the windows and switch off the air conditioning, and wear a surgical mask throughout the ride.

Do not take a street-hire taxi. Instead, book one through a taxi hotline or a mobile app.

Step 5: At the clinic, if the doctor assesses that you meet the swabbing criteria (as laid out above), you will not be required to pay for the confirmatory PCR test, as the cost will be fully covered by the government.

Step 6: After the clinic conducts the PCR test, go home immediately by car or taxi. Self-isolate there until you receive a negative PCR test result. You'll typically get your results within 24 to 48 hours.

If you are notified you are Covid-19 positive, you can follow the steps laid out here.

Top photo via Mufid Majnun and Steve Nomax on Unsplash.

