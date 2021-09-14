Step-by-step guide: What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 in S'pore

What happens if you have received a positive result for an Antigen Rapid Test (ART)?

The Ministry of Health (MOH) laid out 10 steps to take after one has visited a Public Health Preparedness Clinic (PHPC) for a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) swab following a positive ART result.

10 steps to take after testing positive

Step 1

While waiting for your PCR test result, you should immediately return home via private transport (car or taxi) and self-isolate at home until you receive your results. Physically distance yourself from others and keep your mask on. You should also isolate yourself in a room with an attached bathroom.

Your doctor will generally inform you of your results within 24 to 48 hours. Alternatively, you may check your results via HealthHub.

Step 2

If you are notified that you are Covid-positive, continue to isolate yourself in a room, and do not have any physical contact with your household members. The room should be well ventilated, keep window(s) open.

Step 3

Home recovery is the default model. You can expect to receive an SMS within 24 hours, with a link to provide your details, to start your Home Recovery safely. If unsuitable, MOH will make the arrangements for you to recover at a community care facility or hospital.

Step 4

If you have a thermometer and pulse oximeter at home, please start monitoring your temperature, pulse rate and oxygen saturation rate at least once a day.

Step 5

You must inform all your household members living in the same residential address to register themselves as your close contacts via the link sent to you. It is important for them to do so, so that an electronic Quarantine Order can be issued to them.

Step 6

Start of Home Recovery: A telemedicine provider will conduct an initial remote assessment with you to ensure you are clinically well. An officer, called a Home Recovery Buddy, will also be in touch with you to walk you through the journey.

Step 7

During the Home Recovery period, do not leave your room. You should perform contactless transactions, and your household should not receive visitors during this period as well.

Step 8

You should monitor your health condition (temperature, pulse rate and oxygen saturation rate) diligently every day.

Your readings should be submitted at least once a day via the link provided in your Home Recovery Booklet. You may also contact your designated telemedicine provider if you are feeling unwell or call 995 in the event of medical emergencies.

Step 9

On Day 6, you can opt to take a PCR test to assess your recovery status. To do so, you should contact your designated telemedicine provider for the PCR test, which will be done at your home.

If negative or show low viral load, you are discharged and can resume daily activities on Day 7. If a high viral load is shown or if you do not opt to take a PCR test at Day 6, continue to isolate yourself until Day 10, when you will be discharged so long as you are well.

Step 10

When you are discharged from Home Recovery, minimise social interactions for the next seven days. Approach your telemedicine provider for a Medical Certificate if you require more rest.

More information on the Home Recovery scheme

Home recovery will be the default protocol for more fully vaccinated individuals who test positive for Covid-19, from Sep. 15 onwards.

This scheme allows more infected Covid-19 patients to self-isolate and take necessary health precautions at home.

If you are:

Fully vaccinated, but test positive for Covid-19.

Under 50 years old, and have no significant co-morbidities or underlying illnesses.

Have a suitable setting at home where you can be isolated from the rest of the household.

The other members of the household must also be fully vaccinated and not belong to vulnerable groups, like the elderly or immunocompromised.

Not a resident of a dormitory.

Then you will be able to recover at home instead of having to go to a hotel or a care facility.

You'll also be given care packs to monitor symptoms, and have access to 24-hour telemedicine support if you need help, seven days a week.

Over 98 per cent of infected individuals have no or mild symptoms, the health ministry said.

Top photo via TTSH/FB.