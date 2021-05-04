Back

26 public locations in S'pore undergo deep cleaning after visits by infectious TTSH cluster cases

Cleaning and disinfection.

Tanya Ong | May 04, 2021, 11:55 AM

A total of 26 public premises visited by Covid-19 cases during their likely infectious period that are part of the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster have undergone deep cleaning and disinfection.

On Apr. 30, it was reported that all public places visited by the cases linked to the cluster at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) during their likely infectious period will be closed for cleaning for two days.

This is also to facilitate the testing of staff at the affected places and for surveillance against further spread, the Ministry of Health said.

The list of affected places include:

NEA officers deployed to monitor disinfection

In a press release on May 4, the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment said that National Environment Agency (NEA) officers were deployed to closely monitor the cleaning and disinfection works.

This was to ensure that they were performed in accordance with NEA’s guidelines, which have been in place since late January 2020.

Such guidelines were developed after the first Covid-19 case was reported in Singapore, and were developed in consultation with MOH and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), to assist owners and operators of non-healthcare premises to carry out cleaning and disinfection operations.

In line with tighter precautionary measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19 in the community, businesses and premises owners are reminded to step up their cleaning standards and implement measures to upkeep good hygiene.

This includes increasing the frequency of cleaning of areas with high contact points, as well as strictly abiding by safe management measures (SMMs).

Breach of SMMs

During enforcement checks by government agencies over the weekend, four food and beverage (F&B) premises have been ordered to close.

These premises are Club Peaches, Alive @ SG Pub, Tangmen Restaurant and Club Empire.

In addition, 10 F&B outlets and 11 individuals have been issued composition fines for breaching SMMs.

A total of 63 individuals have also been issued fines for breaching SMMs in parks and beaches.

Top photo via the muk/Google Images, Junction 8/FB, Alan Lin/Google Images.

