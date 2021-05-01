7 new community cases in S'pore on May 1, 3 linked to Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has preliminarily confirmed 34 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore on Saturday (May 1).

This brings the total number of cases in Singapore to 61,179.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases today:

Seven in community

Two in dormitory

25 imported

Of the 25 imported cases, nine are Singaporeans or Singapore Permanent Residents and four are foreign domestic workers.

The imported cases have all been placed on Stay-Home Notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore.

Out of the seven community cases, three are linked to case 62541 from the Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) cluster and were detected from MOH's proactive testing of patients and staff at TTSH.

Further updates will be shared by MOH later this evening.

TTSH cluster

According to MOH, four of the community cases reported previously are linked to Case 62541.

Case 62541 is a 46-year-old female Philippines national who works as a nurse in TTSH.

She had tested positive for Covid-19 and was among the cases reported on Wednesday (Apr. 28).

Prior to being confirmed with Covid-19, she had been deployed at Ward 9D, a general ward.

Following the detection, TTSH locked down the affected ward, and tested the patients and staff who had been in the ward.

On April 29, it was also announced visitors will not be allowed into the hospital wards while investigations are ongoing.

Top image from TTSH/FB.