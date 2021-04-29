No visitors allowed in Tan Tock Seng Hospital wards till 'further notice'

Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) will be further tightening its ward visiting policy after a doctor, nurse and three patients tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the hospital's latest Facebook post at 12:17pm on Apr. 29, no visitors will be allowed into TTSH's wards until further notice.

TTSH said that this is part of the "necessary measures" in response to the recent Covid-19 cases reported from the hospital.

Earlier on the same day, TTSH announced that only two pre-registered visitors would be allowed throughout a patient's stay until further notice.

The visiting policy update comes after a doctor, nurse and three patients were reported to test positive for Covid-19 on Apr. 28.

According to Zaobao, snaking queues were seen at the hospital today, with family members waiting in line to register as visitors.

Over 100 people, mostly elderly, were observed waiting in line at noon.

Background

A TTSH nurse was tested Covid-19 positive and was among the cases reported yesterday (Apr. 28).

She is a 46-year-old female Philippines national and had been deployed at Ward 9D, a general ward, prior to being confirmed with Covid-19.

She developed a cough, sore throat and body aches on Apr. 27, and sought medical treatment at TTSH.

Her test result came back positive for Covid-19 infection on the same day, and she was warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

She had received her first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on Jan. 26, and the second dose on Feb. 18.

Following the detection, TTSH locked down the affected ward, and tested the patients and staff who had been in the ward.

So far, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has detected four more cases who have tested preliminarily positive for Covid-19 infection.

These include a doctor, and three patients who are being cared for in the same ward.

