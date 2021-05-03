Phua Chu Kang & Rosie urge S'poreans to get vaccinated in new rap video

One of Singapore's most beloved entertainment icons, Phua Chu Kang, has a new job -- urging Singaporeans to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

One wonders how a contractor with interests in Johor Bahru and Batam manages to stay in business while frequently working as a public announcement star for the Singapore government.

Perhaps Phua does what he has to do to put food on the table due to travel restrictions and the looming labour crunch.

One year on

Anyway, the new two-minute video clip appears to pick up from where the last one left off.

Phua previously released a catchy rap back in March 2020, informing Singaporeans to check trusted news sources, wash and sanitise their hands, and not to rush to hoard goods.

More than a year later, the long-awaited vaccine rollout has arrived, and Phua is back to encourage Singaporeans to get their shots.

And look who's here with him -- Phua's loving wife, Rosie.

Rosie has some reservations, like some Singaporeans.

She asks if Singaporeans with chronic illnesses or mild allergies can get the vaccine.

Phua assures her that yes, they can get the shot too.

He adds:

"If you not sure, relax, don't panic. Ask your doctor at the clinic. It's safe for most, including elderly. Cos the government got check properly!"

Rosie next asks what's the rush when Covid-19 case numbers are relatively low. Isn't better to "take it slow?"

But Phua chides her.

"Huh? Low cases isn't no cases. Don't sabo and throw our faces. The vaccine don't just protect us. It lessens the spread, now that's a plus."

Phua is absolutely right here. According to the World Health Organization:

"To safely achieve herd immunity against Covid-19, a substantial proportion of a population would need to be vaccinated, lowering the overall amount of virus able to spread in the whole population. One of the aims with working towards herd immunity is to keep vulnerable groups who cannot get vaccinated (e.g. due to health conditions like allergic reactions to the vaccine) safe and protected from the disease."

Not only does getting vaccinated help protect you, it helps protect others who are more vulnerable too.

Please make an appointment and get your shot if you haven't already done so. You can do it at this link, along with more information and a health advisory.

Meanwhile, you can watch the video here. Also, Phua Chu Kang and Rosie are characters portrayed by the talented Gurmit Singh and Irene Ang:

Top image from Gov.sg.