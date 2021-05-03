Back

Phua Chu Kang & Rosie urge S'poreans to get vaccinated in new rap video

Steady pom pi pi.

Sulaiman Daud | May 03, 2021, 10:57 AM

Events

NOVELA Member Day Sale

25 March 2021 - 28 March 2021

Online

One of Singapore's most beloved entertainment icons, Phua Chu Kang, has a new job -- urging Singaporeans to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

One wonders how a contractor with interests in Johor Bahru and Batam manages to stay in business while frequently working as a public announcement star for the Singapore government.

Perhaps Phua does what he has to do to put food on the table due to travel restrictions and the looming labour crunch.

One year on

Anyway, the new two-minute video clip appears to pick up from where the last one left off.

Phua previously released a catchy rap back in March 2020, informing Singaporeans to check trusted news sources, wash and sanitise their hands, and not to rush to hoard goods.

More than a year later, the long-awaited vaccine rollout has arrived, and Phua is back to encourage Singaporeans to get their shots.

And look who's here with him -- Phua's loving wife, Rosie.

Screenshot from Gov.sg

Rosie has some reservations, like some Singaporeans.

She asks if Singaporeans with chronic illnesses or mild allergies can get the vaccine.

Phua assures her that yes, they can get the shot too.

Screenshot from Gov.sg.

He adds:

"If you not sure, relax, don't panic. Ask your doctor at the clinic.

It's safe for most, including elderly. Cos the government got check properly!"

Rosie next asks what's the rush when Covid-19 case numbers are relatively low. Isn't better to "take it slow?"

But Phua chides her.

"Huh? Low cases isn't no cases. Don't sabo and throw our faces.

The vaccine don't just protect us. It lessens the spread, now that's a plus."

Screenshot from Gov.sg.

Phua is absolutely right here. According to the World Health Organization:

"To safely achieve herd immunity against Covid-19, a substantial proportion of a population would need to be vaccinated, lowering the overall amount of virus able to spread in the whole population.

One of the aims with working towards herd immunity is to keep vulnerable groups who cannot get vaccinated (e.g. due to health conditions like allergic reactions to the vaccine) safe and protected from the disease."

Not only does getting vaccinated help protect you, it helps protect others who are more vulnerable too.

Please make an appointment and get your shot if you haven't already done so. You can do it at this link, along with more information and a health advisory.

Meanwhile, you can watch the video here. Also, Phua Chu Kang and Rosie are characters portrayed by the talented Gurmit Singh and Irene Ang:

Top image from Gov.sg.

Mystery as to how Tuas Lamp Post 1 stickers get so high solved

Necessity is the mother of invention.

May 03, 2021, 03:59 AM

Doctors in India warn against steam inhalation as Covid-19 home remedy

Doctors said scalding of airways can instead happen.

May 03, 2021, 03:50 AM

S'pore sees Covid-19 community cases go from 10 per week to 51 per week

An uptick in community cases.

May 03, 2021, 02:09 AM

Female patient, aged 98, one of 11 new Covid-19 community cases in Tan Tock Seng Hospital cluster

The oldest Covid-19 case in TTSH cluster.

May 03, 2021, 01:37 AM

39 new Covid-19 cases, including 14 in community: AMK Hub, Marina Square, & Nex among new locations visited

The TTSH cluster has also now grown to 27.

May 03, 2021, 12:56 AM

6 Thomson-East Coast Line stations to open in 3rd quarter 2021

More convenient to eat prata at Springleaf.

May 02, 2021, 11:57 PM

S’porean, 31, quits full-time MNC job & starts edible cutlery business to help reduce plastic waste amid Covid-19

From kitchen experiments to a solution to tackle single-use plastic waste.

May 02, 2021, 08:27 PM

No visitors from TTSH allowed to enter 12 other hospitals in S'pore

Due to the TTSH cluster.

May 02, 2021, 08:08 PM

HDB flats built between 1960s-1980s have plenty of space between them, old photos show

Space between old blocks of flats are no longer replicated in new housing estates these days.

May 02, 2021, 07:06 PM

MRT staff catches woman with mask down, tells her 'don't bring your culture to S'pore'

She was unhappy with some of the statements the staff made.

May 02, 2021, 06:51 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.