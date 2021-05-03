Police investigating activist Gilbert Goh after he held sign outside ICA building calling for India flight ban

Gilbert Goh, a Singaporean activist, is currently being investigated by the police.

Holding up sign outside ICA

In response to Mothership's queries, a police spokesperson said that they received a report on May 1, alleging that Goh had taken part in a public assembly without a permit.

On May 1, Goh uploaded a photo of himself standing outside the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) building holding up a placard.

The placard read: "Please ban all flights from India we are not racist! Just being cautious"

The Facebook post has garnered over 1,400 shares at the time of writing.

Police said Goh did not have a permit

The police said that Goh did not have a police permit to carry out the public assembly.

They also added that organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is illegal and constitutes an offence under the Public Order Act.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Restricting visitors' entry into S'pore

As of Apr. 23, 11:59pm, all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with recent travel history to India within the last 14 days, including transit, were not allowed entry into Singapore.

This announcement was made in response to the worsening Covid-19 situation in India, and the emergence of new virus variants.

It was later announced on Apr. 30 that Singapore would be restricting entry for individuals travelling from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka following sharp increases in cases reported in those countries.

This has kicked in as of May 1, 11:59pm.

Public assembly in S'pore

Public assembly in Singapore generally refers to an assembly held in a public place, where members of the public are invited, induced or permitted to attend.

The gathering or purpose of the meeting includes demonstrating support or opposing the views or actions of a person, group, or government.

It also includes a demonstration by a person alone.

Top photo via Gilbert Goh/FB, Singapore Police Force